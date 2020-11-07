 World of Warcraft speedrunner smashes record for hitting max level - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft speedrunner smashes record for hitting max level

Published: 7/Nov/2020 1:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
World of Warcraft speed runner DesMephisto
Activision-Blizzard / DesMephisto

DesMephisto

A well-known World of Warcraft speedrunner and Twitch streamer named DesMephisto reached the maximum level in three hours and 33 minutes, smashing the previous record.

It’s not hard to sink hours upon hours into World of Warcraft. It’s one of the most expansive and immersive games on the market and it takes a substantial amount of time to progress both in terms of levels and loot.

However, speedrunners are an exception. They have been hitting the maximum level in staggering times for many years now. It all comes down to speed and efficiency, which often involves figuring out new tricks and methods.

In preparation for the next expansion, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the level cap has been reduced to 50 and will increase to 60 upon its release. This has opened the door for speedrunners to see who can reach level 50 in the shortest timeframe.

DesMephisto is one of the most decorated World of Warcraft speedrunners.

It’s been an exhilarating couple of days, but no speedrunner has been more impressive than DesMephisto, who also happens to be one of the most popular World of Warcraft streamers on Twitch.

DesMephisto hit the maximum level in a stunning three hours and 33 minutes, which is a new record. It’s also 45 minutes less than his previous one. He used a combination of buffs, gear, and items to make the route even shorter. 

The full speedrun can be seen here:

DesMephisto has been breaking and setting World of Warcraft speedrun records for a long time now. If that’s not impressive enough, he’s also challenged himself to collect items including one-handed weapons and plate armor appearances.

What’s more, his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. Activision-Blizzard acknowledged his dedication and commitment to World of Warcraft and paid tribute in the form of an epic item called Desm’s Fistos.

DesMephisto’s speedrun records are awesome, but they’re not even his most important accolade. As someone who has been diagnosed with autism and living with it for quite some time, he wanted to use his platform to give something back.

For that reason, he has used his stream to raise awareness about autism. In fact, he’s even gone a step further and even become a mental health advocate of sorts.

All in all, he’s helped raise more than $25,000 for charity and $13,000 for the Autistic Self-Advocacy Network.

If you’re interested in seeing more or supporting his cause, you can tune into his Twitch channel here.

Pokemon

Pokemon fans pet fish unbelievably manages to beat game all by itself

Published: 7/Nov/2020 1:08

by Brent Koepp
pokemon sapphire pet fish
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company / Unsplash

A Pokemon player’s pet fish went viral after incredibly managing to beat Gen III’s Ruby & Sapphire during a livestream – yes, you read that right.

The lovable Siamese fighting fish went viral in June after its fish tank was mapped to be able to control Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire. Viewers tuned in live to watch the aquatic animal defeat two Gym Leaders.

Over four months later, the Japanese fan’s pet had one final showdown with Hoenn Champion Steven Stone. After an epic battle, the adorable creature has emerged victorious.

fish plays pokemon
Twitter: @Mutekimaru_ch
The Pokemon fan created a way for their fish to play the RPGs.

Pet fish manages to beat Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire

Pokemon YouTuber Mutekimaru Channel creatively rigged up the fish tank so that when one of its bettas swam into one of the quadrants, it would move the character in-game and select an action.

On November 6, the dedicated fan’s experiment came to a triumphant end when their pet fish was able to secure the victory against the Gen III’s final Trainer battle.

Twitter user Skeletondoggy tweeted about the livestream as it was happening. “THE FISH PLAYING THROUGH RUBY JUST GOT TO STEVEN AND IS BEATING THE SH*T OUT OF HIM,” he exclaimed. According to the viewer, the pet fish used Water-type ‘mon Walrein’s Iceball move to win.

Pokemon fans were floored by the pet’s ability to beat the third-generation RPG. Skeleton tweeted again about the stream in shock, and exclaimed, “I GENUINELY CANNOT F**KING BELIEVE THIS.”

fish beating pokemon
Twitter
The fish managed to beat the game after over 3,000 hours.

Mutekimaru used multiple pet fishes to beat the game, and would swap out animals to give them rest. It took the bettas multiple attempts to bring down the champion, before eventually emerging victorious. In a November 6 tweet, the Japanese player revealed it took over 3,185 hours for the aquatic animals to reach the final battle.

Incredibly, the pet fish have also broken other records involving Ruby & Sapphire, such as being the first to discover a new glitch in Gen III RPG in over 18 years.

While the story certainly seems ridiculous, it really just goes to show how deep players’ love goes for the popular Game Freak franchise.