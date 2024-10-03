Diablo 4 streamer miraculously clears Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon with level 1 gear

Diablo 4 Streamer Wudijo continues a string of legendary challenges by taking a character with gear found at level 1 all the way through a Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon. Before you ask, it was on Hardcore Mode.

Diablo 4 players are gearing up for the imminent launch of the Vessel of Hatred expansion and the accompanying Season of Hatred Rising. While those who purchase the DLC will gain access to the new Spiritborn class, a new chapter in the campaign, and some new mechanics; those with the base game will still benefit from the brand-new progression system previewed in the 2.0 PTR.

The caveat is that this new system will change the landscape of Diablo 4 challenge runs like this latest one from well-known streamer Wudijo. The Hardcore Mode aficionado has pulled off another insane run in the game’s permadeath mode that beggars belief.

This time, Wudijo has taken a Hardcore character equipped only with gear found at level 1 through some of the game’s toughest challenges. Capping things off by blasting through one of Diablo 4’s Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeons with the self-imposed nerf.

Initially, Wudijo set himself the challenge of reaching level 100 with this character they’d hamstrung with level 1 gear. “I found a set of gear in like 15 minutes on a Rogue. Opened some caches in Helltide, put it in the stash, tempered it, and now we have these random level 200 items,” he explained.

“I was like ‘Okay, let’s do Capstone, and then do the other Capstone.’ I entered World Tier 4 at like level 20 after 15 minutes,” he continued. The grind to level 100 took about 10 hours according to the streamer.

Surprised that he even managed to get this far, Wudijo decided to see just how far he could push the character with some Boss runs. With the character still not lost to Diablo 4’s Hardcore permadeath, he decided the ultimate test would be to see if he could clear a max-level Nightmare Dungeon.

Rocking a set of gear with Item Power hovering in the low 200s, Wudijo completed the Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon with apparent ease. While this surprised the streamer, it shouldn’t be too shocking to anyone familiar with his exploits.

Wudijo became one of the first 1,000 players to level a Hardcore character to level 100 in Diablo 4. He also holds the known record for the fastest time to reach level 100 clocking in at just under two hours.