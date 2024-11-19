Mario 64 speedrunning god captures all five of the game’s major records

Super Mario 64 speedrunner GreenSuigi has achieved a feat that many in the community previously thought impossible.

Originally released in 1996 for the N64, Nintendo’s iconic platformer has consistently remained one of the most popular games to speedrun, featuring multiple different categories, all requiring wildly different strategies to complete as fast as possible.

In their November 17 Twitch stream, Suigi, already holding the records for the fastest times in four of Super Mario 64’s five major categories, added the fifth feather to his cap.

Recording a completion time of 46 minutes, 27 seconds, Suigi visibly lost his composure upon realizing he’d beaten the world record for the 70 Star category, declaring himself to be “the f**king best.”

As recognized by Speedrun, the worldwide authority on speedrunning, Suigi’s 70 Star category record means he now holds the world record for fastest times in each of the following:

70 Star – 46m 26s

120 Star – 1h 35m 28s

0 Star – 6m 16s 600ms

1 Star – 6m 57s 580ms

16 Star 14m 35s 500ms

Other speedrunners have previously held all five records at different times, but Suigi is the first to ever hold them all at the same time, with many believing the achievement would never be beaten.

“This is a once-in-a-generation thing that will probably never happen again as his short category Stars are near untouchable,” came one response on Reddit.

Meanwhile, others called on Suigi to be recognized as streamer of the year for his dedication. “I really didn’t think this would ever happen. Everyone better go and vote for him for Speedrunner of the year.”

While true that Suigi will likely hold his titles for some time, speedrunners are notorious for finding new methods of shaving off precious seconds in the chase for world record times, even for games as old as Super Mario 64.

You know what they say, after all. Records are made to be broken.