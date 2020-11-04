 Asmongold reveals insane amount he was offered to stream game for 1 day - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Asmongold reveals insane amount he was offered to stream game for 1 day

Published: 4/Nov/2020 10:12

by Jacob Hale
asmongold in Twitch stream
Twitch: asmongold

Share

Asmongold

We all know that top streamers make a lot of money, but World of Warcraft personality Asmongold has revealed the true extent of it, telling viewers the insane amount he has been offered to stream a game for a single day.

The biggest streamers across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube are no strangers to sponsored streams, with game developers offering them payment for playing their game, advertising it to fans and hoping to drive a bunch of engagement as a result.

It’s been a failsafe way for devs to get eyes on their games, and we’ve seen some super-popular games benefit from partnered Twitch streams.

That said, we don’t often know how much these streamers get paid, but Asmon has given us a little hint by revealing the ludicrous amounts he has been offered.

Asmongold outside dressing gown
Twitch: asmongold
Asmongold might be secretly sitting on a huge stash of sponsorship opportunities.

Asmongold offered $300K for one stream

Although he didn’t specify what the game was, Asmon was talking to his viewers about Twitch streams and ‘bounties’, which is where Twitch finds sponsorship opportunities for its partnered streamers to make some money.

After saying that he’ll likely take on more bounties and do more sponsored streams in the future, he deliberated over whether to reveal how much he had been offered for one particular stream — and finally decided to do it.

“I was offered — I’m not going to say what game it is — over $300,000 to play the game for one day.”

When a viewer asked if Asmon had accepted it, he said that he “told them maybe,” and that he “might still do it” — suggesting he could be taking on this $300k one-day stream soon.

This isn’t the first time Asmongold has been candid about the type of money he’s been offered for streams, revealing earlier in 2020 that he had also been offered over $200,000 for a sponsored stream.

These two instances are among the very few that we actually know about, and fans can only imagine how many other big-money opportunities have been presented to Asmon as well as other top streamers such as Ninja, xQc, Dr Disrespect and more.

Now, if we see Asmongold stepping out of his wheelhouse more often, we know exactly why.

League of Legends

Cloud9 cancels signing 14-year-old Twitch star after breaking LCS rules

Published: 4/Nov/2020 7:57

by Andrew Amos
Cloud9 General Sniper signing announcement
Cloud9

Share

Cloud9

Cloud9 have been forced to backflip on signing 14-year-old Twitch star ‘General Sniper’, a popular League of Legends streamer, after the team broke the LCS’ rules for signing underage members to their organization.

Professional esports teams, like Cloud9, often sign streamers who may not compete on one of their official rosters to represent the organization. Big names like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp stream under the banners of Luminosity and T1 respectively.

So when Cloud9 signed ‘General Sniper’, a rising star in League of Legends streaming and the younger brother of pro player Omran ‘V1per’ Shoura, no one really batted an eyelid.

V1per playing in the LCS for FlyQuest
Riot Games
General Sniper is the younger brother of LCS top laner V1per (pictured).

General Sniper made waves in the community after hitting Challenger in League of Legends solo queue at the age of 12. He also followed in his brother’s footsteps, becoming one of the best Riven players in the world.

The North American organization confirmed the signing on November 3. However, just hours later, they were forced to take their announcement down, and terminate the young streaming star’s contract.

Cloud9 allegedly broke the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) rules by signing the 14-year-old General Sniper. According to the LCS rulebook, all members of an organization ⁠— professional players, staffers, or streamers ⁠— must be over the age of 15.

General Sniper said it was “very sad news” to hear he was forced to cancel signing with Cloud9.

“[It] turns out the minimum age to join any team is 15, even as a streamer, so my contract was terminated,” he said on Twitter shortly after the announcement dropped.

Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne claimed the team was aware of the rule, but only thought it applied to players and staffers, not streamers outside of the LCS ecosystem.

“The rules we received were specific about not contracting the services of anyone under 15 as a pro player, which we didn’t do. We were informed after our announcement that what the rules intended are to bar hiring of any person below the age of 15 for any reason,” Etienne admitted.

“This was new information for us, and we immediately complied.”

Cloud9 have committed to backing General Sniper in the future though. “General Sniper is a talented streamer with an exciting career ahead of him and we hope we’ll find a way to work together in the future,” Etienne added.

General Sniper currently has almost 17,000 followers on Twitter, as well as nearly 70,000 followers on Twitch.