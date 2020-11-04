Asmongold reveals insane amount he was offered to stream game for 1 day - Dexerto

We all know that top streamers make a lot of money, but World of Warcraft personality Asmongold has revealed the true extent of it, telling viewers the insane amount he has been offered to stream a game for a single day.

The biggest streamers across platforms such as Twitch and YouTube are no strangers to sponsored streams, with game developers offering them payment for playing their game, advertising it to fans and hoping to drive a bunch of engagement as a result.

It’s been a failsafe way for devs to get eyes on their games, and we’ve seen some super-popular games benefit from partnered Twitch streams.

That said, we don’t often know how much these streamers get paid, but Asmon has given us a little hint by revealing the ludicrous amounts he has been offered.

Asmongold offered $300K for one stream

Although he didn’t specify what the game was, Asmon was talking to his viewers about Twitch streams and ‘bounties’, which is where Twitch finds sponsorship opportunities for its partnered streamers to make some money.

After saying that he’ll likely take on more bounties and do more sponsored streams in the future, he deliberated over whether to reveal how much he had been offered for one particular stream — and finally decided to do it.

“I was offered — I’m not going to say what game it is — over $300,000 to play the game for one day.”

When a viewer asked if Asmon had accepted it, he said that he “told them maybe,” and that he “might still do it” — suggesting he could be taking on this $300k one-day stream soon.

This isn’t the first time Asmongold has been candid about the type of money he’s been offered for streams, revealing earlier in 2020 that he had also been offered over $200,000 for a sponsored stream.

These two instances are among the very few that we actually know about, and fans can only imagine how many other big-money opportunities have been presented to Asmon as well as other top streamers such as Ninja, xQc, Dr Disrespect and more.

Now, if we see Asmongold stepping out of his wheelhouse more often, we know exactly why.