Blizzard finally puts stop to infamous WoW exploit ahead of Shadowlands - Dexerto

Blizzard finally puts stop to infamous WoW exploit ahead of Shadowlands

Published: 4/Nov/2020 0:58

by Bill Cooney
WoW Shadowlands multiboxing update
Blizzard Entertainment

A new Policy update for World of Warcraft could put and end to one of the oldest and most annoying exploits in Blizzard’s world-famous MMO: multiboxing.

For those who don’t know, multiboxing refers to when one user plays across multiple accounts simultaneously. It can be done a variety of ways that we won’t get into here (that would be an article in itself), and over the years various software, macros, scripts, and even hardware has been developed to make it as easy as possible.

The advantages of this are immediately obvious. In need of a healer or tank? Instead of grouping up with completely random people, you can just run the dungeon by yourself with multiple accounts!

Not as fun? Sure isn’t, but it is extremely efficient.

Night Elf Druid World of Warcraft
Blizzard Entertainment
Druid players are notorious for their use of multiboxing.

The players who use this exploit are also extremely annoying to go up against in PvP or if they pop up in your favorite material farming spot. Fighting or competing against one person can be bad enough, but try it when that other player has an entire guild’s worth of toons at their disposal.

On November 3, Blizzard officially announced that “the use of input broadcasting software that mirrors keystrokes to multiple WoW game clients will soon be considered an actionable offense,” which means you can now get suspended or even banned for doing it.

“We will soon begin issuing warnings to all players who are detected using input broadcasting software to mirror commands to multiple accounts at the same time (often used for multi-boxing),” Blizzard wrote.

“With these warnings, we intend to notify players that they should not use this software while playing World of Warcraft.”

Blizzard Entertainment
Fair warning, your days of multiboxing around Azeroth may be numbered.

Like we mentioned, these warnings will eventually escalate to actions on your account, which can include suspension and a permanent closure of the player’s World of Warcraft accounts.

“We strongly advise you to cease using this type of software immediately to maintain uninterrupted access to World of Warcraft,” Blizzard warned, so if you do keep on using the exploit, at least you;ve had a fair warning.

This is all happening as players are gearing up to start playing the Shadowlands expansion and Naxxramas raid in Classic and will definitely force some people to reevaluate their playstyle. You know if Blizzard is threatening to ban users with multiple accounts, they aren’t messing around.

Pokemon GO beats Gen 7 and 8’s revenue with billions in sales

Published: 4/Nov/2020 0:50

by Brent Koepp
The Pokemon Company / Niantic / Pixabay

Pokemon Go

Pokemon GO reached a major financial milestone in 2020. The wildly popular mobile app not only made billions in revenue, but made more than Gen 7 & Sword & Shield combined.

Pokemon GO took the world by storm in 2016, and became an absolute cultural phenomena. The app got millions of players around the world to venture outside their homes to catch their favorite ‘mons in the real world. 

Despite releasing four years ago, the Nintendo game has actually continued to skyrocket in popularity. According to new reports, the mobile title is now even more lucrative than the series’ mainline RPG releases. 

The Pokemon Company / Niantic
GO had its best year financially in 2020.

Pokemon GO beats out Gen 7 and 8 releases

Pokemon GO players are hungry for in-game content, if new reports are anything to go by. According to popular analyst Daniel Ahmad, the mobile app has now grossed a lifetime revenue of over $4 billion dollars.

“Pokémon Go has surpassed $4bn in lifetime revenue according to SensorTower. $1bn of which has been generated in 2020 so far, which makes 2020 the best year for the game on record since 2016,” his November 3 tweet read. 

The industry veteran also pointed out that Niantic added “stay at home’ features to adapt to global lockdowns. Considering the state of the world, the numbers are incredibly impressive for a game that usually requires you to go outside.

Even more interesting is that according to the reports, GO made more revenue than Gen 7 and 8’s games combined. “Just to put this into perspective. Even if you combine Sword/Shield, Let’s Go, Sun/Moon & Ultra Sun/Moon, that’s still less than $3bn,” he tweeted.

Serebii’s Joe Merrick reacted to the numbers and gave his take on why the mobile app made so much in 2020. “The monetisation has been pushed hard this year. Ticket events at least once a month. Remote Raid Passes and Incense needed to play well during these times and before then there were lots of egg events,” he said.

Former Head of Strategy at Amazon Studios, Matthew Ball, also weighed in on the reports, and applauded the app’s performance given the lockdowns: “No matter how hot it premiered, or how theoretically problematic a lockdown should have been..Pokémon Go has already had its biggest-ever year with two months to go.”

Gen 7 began with Sun & Moon in 2016, and ran through 2020’s Crown Tundra release which made its debut in October. However, despite the RPG’s popularity, it appears that GO players are willing to spend more money.

It should also be pointed out that while Sword & Shield had a $30 expansion pass, the Nintendo Switch title does not offer microtransactions or a way to earn continued revenue. Still, $4 billion in four years is impressive, to say the least.