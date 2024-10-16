Former CoD pro Censor claims 24-hour pull-up record was rejected by Guinness World Records

Ex-Call of Duty pro Doug ‘Censor’ Martin is claiming Guinness World Records has rejected his 24-hour pull-up record despite thousands watching him beat the previous best while live.

On September 8, 2024, Censor beat the world record for the most pull-ups done in a 24-hour period. At 8,940 pull-ups, he was the new record-holder, though he continued pushing all the way through to 9,250 pull-ups in total, just to really cement his spot in the history books.

The herculean feat was streamed live for the world to see, with thousands tuning in to cheer on the former CoD pro. After training for a full year following a failed attempt at the record in July, 2023, Censor finally accomplished his goal.

Article continues after ad

Now, however, more than a month after shattering the record and submitting it to the officials at Guinness World Records, they’re allegedly rejecting his submission.

“I just got word on my application for Guinness,” Censor said in the midst of an October 15 Twitch stream. “Your application has not been recognized as that of an individual or for the purpose of personal achievement only.”

Article continues after ad

Throughout his record-breaking endeavor, Censor was sending all donations received directly to Project Purple, a charitable organization aiding those with pancreatic cancer. Also during the broadcast, he was advertising One More Rep Athletics & Fitness, a fitness company in the United States.

Article continues after ad

It’s this promotion of the charity specifically he believes has resulted in the submission being rejected. “If you represent a business, agency, charity, or government…that is why they denied me,” he stressed. “They denied me because I did it for charity.”

Censor soon went offline in order to further investigate the response, though clips from the stream have quickly made waves across social media. Most fans have been quick to label it “absolutely ridiculous.”

Article continues after ad

“They can deny it all they want, but we all saw Doug do it,” another chimed in.

Dexerto has reached out to Guinness World Records for further comment on the Censor’s world record submission.