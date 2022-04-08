When did World of Warcraft release? All WoW expansions & Classic

When did World of Warcraft release, and how many WoW expansions are there? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

As World of Warcraft’s universe continues to expand, there is a whole slew of stories yet to be told and vistas that remain shrouded in shadow.

Building upon the age-old tales of Blizzard’s Warcraft franchise, WoW allows players to explore the plains of Azeroth in style, carving their own PvP and PvE destinies.

As one of the oldest MMORPGs out there, you may be wondering just when World of Warcraft actually released, and the timeline for all of its numerous expansions. Here’s everything you need to know, from WoW’s initial release date, to the dates that each new installment dropped.

WoW release date

World of Warcraft released in 2004, following on from Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne. With Guild Wars only arriving in 2005, this makes WoW one of the oldest MMORPGs out there.

All WoW expansions: From Legion to Shadowlands

WoW has eight different expansions, with the most recent being Shadowlands. As we close the book on this divisive chapter of the WoW story, Blizzard have announced that they will reveal the next WoW expansion (rumored to be called ‘Dragonflight‘) on April 19.

For now, though, here are all of the current expansions, listed chronologically by release date:

Expansion Release Date The Burning Crusade 2007 Wrath of the Lich King 2008 Cataclysm 2010 Mists of Pandaria 2012 Warlords of Draenor 2014 Legion 2016 Battle for Azeroth 2018 Shadowlands 2020

What is WoW Classic? Release date & info

Released in 2019, WoW Classic effectively recreates the Azeroth of old. While it originally recreated the WoW universe before any of the expansions, this changed in 2020 with the release of The Burning Crusade Classic.

Bringing the Twisted Nether back to life in style and reimagining some of the game’s most iconic dungeons and raids, players can dive into the action all over again and take down Illidan once more.

So that’s everything you need to know about when World of Warcraft released, as well as all of the different expansions and DLCs that it has spawned.

