Blizzard officially reveals WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King

Blizzard devs have officially revealed that WoW Classic will be heading back to one of the game’s most popular expansions ever: Wrath of the Lich King.

Ever since the beginning of WoW Classic, a good number of players have been looking forward to Wrath of the Lich King returning.

Along with the Dragonflight reveal for retail WoW on April 19, Blizzard devs also announced that WotLK Classic was on the way as well.

Blizzard announces Wrath of the Lich King Classic

It was no big surprise that Lich King was next in line for Classic players, as it was the following chapter after Burning Crusade, which is the expansion we’re on at the time of writing.

The cinematic was a major shot of nostalgia for anyone who’d played the original back all the way in 2008. Arthas and his legions look as frosty as ever, and it’s great to see Frostmourne in action yet again.

But Arthas is only the tip of the iceberg, as this latest WoW Classic expansion will also add features to Classic that the original did, like the barbershop for character customization, the new continent of Northrend, and a new level cap up to 80.

We’ll also be getting a brand new hero class to try out: the ever-popular Death Knight, which will be available for both Horde and Alliance players.

When does Wrath of the Lich King come to Classic? Unfortunately, the announcement didn’t include an exact date, but did give us a window of sometime in 2022. So the good news is, we don’t have to wait too long to hop back in to one of the most popular WoW expansions to date.