WoW’s The War Within pre-patch spells bad news for Companion App users

Blizzard Entertainment plans to pull support from its WoW Companion App, which will shut down in the coming months.

The War Within pre-patch – Update 11.0.1 – will go live sometime this summer, according to World of Warcraft’s 2024 roadmap. WoW players can expect the update to usher in new World Events, Warbands, Guild updates, and more.

One aspect of the MMORPG experience will also become inoperable once 11.0.1 arrives. The release of the pre-expansion content update will mark the end of Blizzard’s support for the Companion App, the studio announced in a blog post.

“After this date, players will not be able to update, download, or use the companion app and its features,” reads the brief statement. The Blizzard post features no mention of why the app is being sunset.

Blizzard originally launched the WoW Companion App at the same time it shut down the World of Warcraft Mobile Armory app in 2018. Those who downloaded the app for Android and iOS mobile devices could buy and sell auctions, manage mission tables, and track world quests on the go.

However, World of Warcraft players were always mixed when it came to the benefit of such functionality. For the last few years, the app has struggled with connection issues and buggy features.

A contingent of players have still found uses for it. Many people responding to the blog post commented that they regularly logged in to run missions and the like.

Whether or not Blizzard intends to eventually roll out another companion app remains to be seen.