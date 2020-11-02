World of Warcraft Shadowlands adds Sombra’s hair from Overwatch - Dexerto

World of Warcraft’s newest expansion, Shadowlands, adds brand new cosmetic options for your character, and one of them actually comes straight from Overwatch’s Sombra.

If you’re a WoW player who also loves playing Sombra in Overwatch, Activision Blizzard has your back (and your hair), because World of Warcraft: Shadowlands has a new hair option for the Night Elf race called “Sombra” that looks exactly like the hacking hero’s hair does in Overwatch.

Here’s what the style looks like, and how you can get it on your Shadowlands toon.

World of Warcraft lets you use Sombra’s hair

It’s not hard to see that the new hairstyle looks just like Sombra’s. It’s is parted off to one side while the other half is pulled tightly back around. The player in this image chose to use the purple color as well, making it look even more like this Night Elf is getting ready to push the payload on Dorado.

Read More: Insane Overwatch Junkertown spot lets Widowmaker shoot through walls

Of course, you don’t have to choose purple hair along with this style, but you do have to be a Night Elf. Other races won’t have this option, just like say Trolls don’t have access to certain Orc or Human hairstyles. So if you want to get your futuristic hacker look on in Azeroth make sure to choose a Night Elf female and find the hairstyle option when making you’re new character.

This isn’t the first Overwatch/WoW crossover

As you might expect from two of Blizzard’s most popular games, these games have had a few other crossovers in the past. Several Easter Eggs were spotted in WoW’s Mechagon from Overwatch in the form of NPCs that look like Junkrat and Roadhog.

There is also, of course, the map Blizzard World in Overwatch. The entire first point of Blizzard World resembles the Alliance city of Stormwind in World of Warcraft, with popular shops like “Snaxxrammas,” a not-so-subtle reference to the popular raid that’s actually returning to WoW Classic soon.

There are also several skins for Overwatch Heroes from WoW, such as Torbjorn’s Bronzebeard and Symmetra’s Tyrande skins, the latter of which was an exclusive for 2019 BlizzCon virtual pass holders and is (sadly) no longer available.

Activision Blizzard loves to include easter eggs in their games that reference their other titles, and we can definitely expect to see more crossovers between the two games in the future, with Shadowlands coming out at the end of November and Overwatch 2 hopefully on the horizon in 2021.