Valorant release fix for frustrating Omen glitch on Icebox - Dexerto

Riot Games have finally released a new Valorant patch to address the bizarre out-of-map teleport glitch with Omen on the new Icebox map in Act 3.

Valorant Act 3 is now underway and Riot will have plenty of content, such as new Agents, cosmetics, and more, ready to be released in-game over the next few months.

However, one of the biggest changes so far in Act 3 was the addition of a new map, Icebox, which has unfortunately experienced some bugs following its release on October 13.

Valorant players were quick to discover a strange bug with one of Omen’s abilities on Icebox and revealed that it was possible to teleport out of the map, giving Omen mains a massive advantage over their opponents.

The glitch with Omen’s Ultimate, From the Shadows, allowed players to get behind the Kitchen area near the B bombsite and shoot their opponents through the walls, making the game nearly unplayable on Icebox.

After Riot developers initially addressed the bizarre bugs on Icebox, they have now finally released a hotfix for the Omen glitch and confirmed that it should have gone live for players at 4 PM PDT on October 21.

“A hotfix is going out today that should stop an exploit where Omen is able to teleport to and attack from an unplayable area on Icebox,” the Valorant devs announced, revealing that they were taking action to fix the latest set of bugs.

When the glitch was first found, 100 Thieves star Hiko was stunned after realizing just how easy and devastating this bug could be in a previous patch, so it is likely that he, and other players, will be happy to see it removed from Icebox.

However, now that the fix is live, Riot will likely shift their attention to some of the other bizarre issues, like Jett’s Dash glitch on the map and audio issues, so that Icebox can finally be released on the Rated playlist.

As of now, it is unclear just when Icebox will be available in Valorant’s ranked mode but we’ll be sure to update you when more information is shared.