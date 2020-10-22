 Valorant release fix for frustrating Omen glitch on Icebox - Dexerto
Valorant release fix for frustrating Omen glitch on Icebox

Published: 22/Oct/2020 14:20

by Daniel Cleary
Valorant map with omen
Riot Games

Riot Games have finally released a new Valorant patch to address the bizarre out-of-map teleport glitch with Omen on the new Icebox map in Act 3.

Valorant Act 3 is now underway and Riot will have plenty of content, such as new Agents, cosmetics, and more, ready to be released in-game over the next few months.

However, one of the biggest changes so far in Act 3 was the addition of a new map, Icebox, which has unfortunately experienced some bugs following its release on October 13.

icebox valorant map
Riot Games
The new map Icebox was released for Valorant’s Act 3.

Valorant players were quick to discover a strange bug with one of Omen’s abilities on Icebox and revealed that it was possible to teleport out of the map, giving Omen mains a massive advantage over their opponents.

The glitch with Omen’s Ultimate, From the Shadows, allowed players to get behind the Kitchen area near the B bombsite and shoot their opponents through the walls, making the game nearly unplayable on Icebox.

After Riot developers initially addressed the bizarre bugs on Icebox, they have now finally released a hotfix for the Omen glitch and confirmed that it should have gone live for players at 4 PM PDT on October 21.

“A hotfix is going out today that should stop an exploit where Omen is able to teleport to and attack from an unplayable area on Icebox,” the Valorant devs announced, revealing that they were taking action to fix the latest set of bugs.

When the glitch was first found, 100 Thieves star Hiko was stunned after realizing just how easy and devastating this bug could be in a previous patch, so it is likely that he, and other players, will be happy to see it removed from Icebox.

However, now that the fix is live, Riot will likely shift their attention to some of the other bizarre issues, like Jett’s Dash glitch on the map and audio issues, so that Icebox can finally be released on the Rated playlist.

As of now, it is unclear just when Icebox will be available in Valorant’s ranked mode but we’ll be sure to update you when more information is shared.

What’s coming in Apex Legends Season 7? Everything we know

Published: 22/Oct/2020 14:18

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends Olympus with the Season 7 logo
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7 is on the horizon, which means a new Legend, new weapons, and possibly even a new map. So, here’s everything we know so far.

Since releasing back in February 2019, Apex Legends has cemented itself as one of the premier battle royale games around. 

Season 7 has been moved up a week, now starting on November 4, cutting your time short to complete the battle pass, if you’re still grinding through it.

A new Legend will no doubt be the biggest talking point, but some fans are also hoping for a new map, weapons, and more. So, here’s everything we know so far about what Season 7 could have in store. 

Rampart with her minigun in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Rampart joined the party in Apex Legends Season 6, but the countdown is on to Season 7.

Apex Legends Season 7 legend

Horizon is set to become the new Legend in Season 7, joining the Apex Games after her teasers in the Firing Range. However, Respawn haven’t confirmed her 100% yet, so there’s always a chance they pull a Forge on us again.

Data miners have provided us with a clear indication of what Horizon’s abilities will be, if she is indeed the new Legend, and one is the Gravity Lifts, which we got a teaser of in-game.

Some leakers also thought it would be another leaked Legend, Valk, who appears in Season 7, and some Titanfall 2 fans are still holding out hope for Ash. For now, though, Horizon is all but confirmed.

Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Our first look at Horizon in-game in Apex Legends.

New weapon in Season 7

Looking at a potential new weapon is similar to the situation with the new legends – there have been plenty of leaks, and a ton of speculation, but nothing is set in stone.

One of the main possibilities is the Compound Bow. This unreleased weapon was spotted in artwork released during the early days of Season 6 as it hasn’t been released yet. But, again, it’s a case of wait and see. 

Olympus map in Apex Legends Season 7?

The other big question surrounds whether or not Respawn will finally release a new map. At the end of Season 5, some fans expected that Olympus would be a new location, after it was heavily alluded to in the Season 5 Quest but, obviously that didn’t happen. 

Instead, Season 6 focused on map changes to World’s Edge – including a rocket ship launchpad over towards The Dome. 

It seems likely that the Legends would board the rocket and set off for pastures new, specifically Olympus. However, we won’t know for certain until Respawn starts dropping some hints in-game.

Titanfall 2 multiplayer map Angel City on Psamanthe.
Respawn Entertainment
Will Apex Legends move to Olympus on Psamanthe in Season 7?

Apex Legends buffs in Season 7

In the case of Legend changes, the Respawn team regularly tweaks a few things at the start of each season – be it cutting down a cooldown on a certain ability or giving a legend a brand new passive. 

Pathfinder has already been confirmed to be getting a buff in the near future, and it makes sense that this would come in Season 7. 

Respawn have no also confirmed that Mirage and Rampart will be getting buffs in the new Season, though haven’t given any details on what exactly they will be yet.

New weapon type: Gadgets

It has also been suggested that a new weapon type – Gadgets – are also set to appear in Apex Legends in the future.

Reliable data miner Shurgtal pointed out that there is in-game code for Gadgets and suggested that they could be things like smoke grenades that are non-combat throwable items. These haven’t appeared in-game during Season 6, and could be ripe for Season 7.

At the end of the day, though, only Respawn know for certain what’s going to change in the new season and they haven’t, as of writing, begun teasing anything just yet. 

As we approach the new season, we’ll keep this post updated with any claims from reliable lakers or just flat out confirmed changes from Respawn themselves.