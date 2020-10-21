Valorant

Guild Esports announces Valorant roster of former CSGO pros

Published: 21/Oct/2020 11:59

by Daniel Cleary
Dreamhack / Guild Esports

Share

Draken

David Beckham’s Guild Esports has announced their entry into Valorant after confirming the signing of top European roster “Bonk,” which features former professional CS:GO players like draken, Yacine, and more.

After recently declaring a mysterious £3.6 million sponsorship deal, Guild Esports has announced their entry into the Valorant competitive scene on October 21, revealing the signing of a new European roster.

Advertisement

The London-based esports organization, backed by football star David Beckham, confirmed the signing of top-ranked Swedish roster “Bonk” as their first official Valorant line-up.

In their announcement, Guild said that the team was chosen following a “rigorous selection process” and revealed the “sought-after players”, which included some Valorant pros who first made a name for themselves in the Counter-Strike scene.

Advertisement
Guild Esports
Guild Esports has already fielded teams in Rocket League and FIFA.

“Joining the Valorant community is a perfect step for Guild and we are delighted to expand into the new exciting and emerging esports space.” Carleton Curtis, Executive Chairman at Guild Esports, added, “Valorant is destined to become a major esport with global reach and deep fan bases, and it benefits from the prestige of being developed by best-in-class publisher Riot Games.”

The new lineup features players such as former Fnatic and NiP star William ‘draken’ Sundin, who was joined by fellow CS:GO pros, Yacine ‘Yacine’ Laghmari, and Filip ‘Goffe’ Gauffin.

The CS:GO players were joined by two-time Paladins world champ, Malkolm ‘bonkar’ Rench, and 16-year-old talent Leo ‘Ziz’ Janneson, to round out the Guild Esports’ inaugural Valorant roster.

Advertisement
Riot Games
Guild Esports will be looking to compete at Riot’s upcoming First Strike regional tournament.

“Guild is an organisation with big ambition that is on a path to achieve great things and I’m proud to be a part of that. I’ve always been an ambitious player and want to create a legacy that will last,” Yacine revealed in the announcement,” Our team has already proved itself at a top-level and now the goal is to become world champions.”

As they have been competing together prior to signing with Guild, the Swedish team has already proven that they are capable of success in the European circuit, with top two placements in the recent Ignition series and Mandatory Cup tournaments, only falling to G2 Esports in both events.

Now under the Guild Esports brand, this lineup will likely be gearing up for the first official tournament organized by Riot Games, First Strike, with the European qualifiers kicking off on November 9. You can see the full Guild Esports Valorant team below.

Advertisement

Guild Esports’ Valorant roster

  • William ‘draken’ Sundin
  • Yacine ‘Yacine’ Laghmari
  • Filip ‘Goffe’ Gauffin
  • Malkolm ‘bonkar’ Rench
  • Leo ‘Ziz’ Janneson
CS:GO

US Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 2:43

by Calum Patterson

Share

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

Advertisement

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

Advertisement

October

November

December

Advertisement

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

Advertisement

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.

More news

   
Advertisement