Guild Esports announces Valorant roster of former CSGO pros

David Beckham’s Guild Esports has announced their entry into Valorant after confirming the signing of top European roster “Bonk,” which features former professional CS:GO players like draken, Yacine, and more.

After recently declaring a mysterious £3.6 million sponsorship deal, Guild Esports has announced their entry into the Valorant competitive scene on October 21, revealing the signing of a new European roster.

The London-based esports organization, backed by football star David Beckham, confirmed the signing of top-ranked Swedish roster “Bonk” as their first official Valorant line-up.

In their announcement, Guild said that the team was chosen following a “rigorous selection process” and revealed the “sought-after players”, which included some Valorant pros who first made a name for themselves in the Counter-Strike scene.

“Joining the Valorant community is a perfect step for Guild and we are delighted to expand into the new exciting and emerging esports space.” Carleton Curtis, Executive Chairman at Guild Esports, added, “Valorant is destined to become a major esport with global reach and deep fan bases, and it benefits from the prestige of being developed by best-in-class publisher Riot Games.”

The new lineup features players such as former Fnatic and NiP star William ‘draken’ Sundin, who was joined by fellow CS:GO pros, Yacine ‘Yacine’ Laghmari, and Filip ‘Goffe’ Gauffin.

The CS:GO players were joined by two-time Paladins world champ, Malkolm ‘bonkar’ Rench, and 16-year-old talent Leo ‘Ziz’ Janneson, to round out the Guild Esports’ inaugural Valorant roster.

“Guild is an organisation with big ambition that is on a path to achieve great things and I’m proud to be a part of that. I’ve always been an ambitious player and want to create a legacy that will last,” Yacine revealed in the announcement,” Our team has already proved itself at a top-level and now the goal is to become world champions.”

As they have been competing together prior to signing with Guild, the Swedish team has already proven that they are capable of success in the European circuit, with top two placements in the recent Ignition series and Mandatory Cup tournaments, only falling to G2 Esports in both events.

Now under the Guild Esports brand, this lineup will likely be gearing up for the first official tournament organized by Riot Games, First Strike, with the European qualifiers kicking off on November 9. You can see the full Guild Esports Valorant team below.

Guild Esports’ Valorant roster