Valorant pro Hiko stunned after using exploit to teleport under Icebox map - Dexerto

Published: 15/Oct/2020 16:55

by Jacob Hale
Riot Games / 100 Thieves

100 Thieves’ pro Valorant player Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin was shocked when he was traversing the new Icebox map to try and figure it out — and managed to teleport himself under the map.

Icebox is still fresh for Valorant players, having been added to the game on October 13, and the top competitive players have been spending some time trying to get adjusted to it, find the best spots for pushes or to gather intel and just generally becoming more familiar with it.

The map is being tested in unranked matches currently, before moving it into the competitive queue at the end of October, and that could be a genius touch from developer Riot Games, as the map clearly has some issues that will need to be fixed sooner rather than later.

That’s exactly what Hiko found out during his October 15 stream, playing as Omen and teleporting around the map to see how it felt.

New map Valorant Icebox
Riot Games
Icebox has been added to Valorant as part of Act 3.

After reading some advice from one of his viewers, Hiko decided to follow their instructions and teleport to the ‘triangle’ on the map.

Although at first he went to the wrong place, he soon realized where he was supposed to have teleported to, before gathering that he actually shouldn’t have teleported there at all.

Once he had used Omen’s ultimate ability to port to a little gap between B Kitchen and B Hut, Hiko found himself sitting under the map, able to look up at Kitchen and the rest of the map from below.

After realizing what had occurred, the pro quickly backed out of the game so as to hide the fact he had inadvertently exploited the map’s boundaries, but obviously, by that point, all of his viewers saw exactly what had happened and how to do it.

It’s very likely Riot will find out about this issue and attempt to fix it as soon as possible to avoid any players less concerned with competitive integrity using it to gain an advantage over their enemies and cheat their way to victory.

Astralis confirm sale of es3tag to Cloud9 in $2.1 million deal

Published: 15/Oct/2020 15:12

by Andrew Amos
es3tag playing for Heroic with Cloud9 logo
Adela Sznajder for DreamHack / Cloud9

Danish CS:GO star Patrick “es3tag” Hansen has only been a part of Astralis for six months, but he’s already moving on from the squad’s ambitious 10-man project, with the organization confirming he will join Cloud9 at the end of October.

Astralis have said they want to create a 10-man team for CS:GO in 2020, a plan that started when members of the legendary lineup took time off after a strenuous couple of years that saw the team lift four Major trophies, and cement themselves as one of the greatest squads of all time.

With the idea to create a two-team core, filled with players who could rotate in and out for each other, es3tag was signed to play a major role in that expansion. Just months later though, his time with the Danish organization has officially come to an end.

es3tag holding Astralis jersey with Zonic
Astralis
es3tag is moving on from Astralis six months after signing.

es3tag joins Cloud9

Despite being the first man to join this new initiative, es3tag is set to depart for Cloud9, with Astralis CEO Anders Hørsholt admitting that this was “not something [they] saw coming,” but player transfers will always be part of the game.

“We will not be commenting on any specifics, but I do believe it is one of the biggest transfers on record, and the conditions offered to Patrick are also of a kind he wanted to pursue,” he continued. “We have an obligation towards our own business and towards the player, and as such we are pleased to have finalized this agreement with Cloud9. Patrick will be missed by everybody here, and I hope one day he will yet again be part of Astralis.”

Cloud9 manager Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer later confirmed the details of the deal, with es3tag joining on a 3-year-contract, in a deal worth $2.1 million – the most of any player on the new C9 ‘Colossus’.

Es3tag has also commented on the news, saying he is proud to represent Astralis, and never thought he would be moving so soon: “I just won my first big title, and I truly enjoy working with all the guys on and around the team. That being said, what Cloud9 is offering me is something I needed to consider seriously. I love the ideas behind the project, and I believe it will be a team to consider in the top of CS for years to come. While I am sad to leave Astralis and the people here, I look forward to the challenge in Cloud9.

es3tag joined Astralis properly in July 2020, but the move was announced months earlier during Flashpoint Season 1. He was the first part of Astralis’ 10-man puzzle, as the Danish squad looked to implement a new rotation system.

Jakob “JUGi” Hansen was also a part of the squad earlier in 2020 but left when Astralis onboarded Bubzkji. Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer was temporarily used as a substitute for es3tag as well before his contract with Heroic ran out.

Cloud9 have announced four of the six pieces of their new CS:GO team after dropping their South African-NA hybrid roster in September. Ricky “floppy” Kemery is the only player from the former ATK squad remaining, with Cloud9 picking up Alex “Alex” McMeekin, William “mezii” Merriman, and Ozgur “woxic” Eker. They will be coached by former 100 Thieves coach Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunovic.

