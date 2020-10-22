 Ninja shocks Valorant star with huge donation after Twitch refund scam - Dexerto
Chargebacks are a Twitch streamer’s worst nightmare, as Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins knows it all too well, so when he saw Valorant star ‘AverageJonas’ get scammed out of over $5,000, he knew he had to step up and help.

There’s few Twitch scams more infuriating than chargeback scams. When you have avid viewers donate to your stream, it’s a wonderful feeling.

However, some viewers do it maliciously, with the intent of taking, not giving. After donating hundreds, or even thousands of dollars, viewers dispute the charge with PayPal or their bank, saying they were hacked and didn’t actually donate the money.

The money then goes back to the donator, and the Twitch streamer is left without the donations, and most of the time, also has to pay a fine on top.

That’s exactly what happened to AverageJonas ⁠— a Valorant Twitch star with over 130,000 followers. He had a viewer refund $5,400 worth of donations, which ended up costing the streamer $5,800 after accounting for transfer fees.

“I have received over $5,400 in several donations from one person on Twitch which have all been refunded even though donations are supposedly non-refund. To top it off, I have been personally charged $400+ in refund fees from PayPal,” Jonas said on Twitter.

“This person used me and my community to gain clout and other benefits by acting like an extremely wealthy and giving human being. The person also pretended like the refunds were a mistake.”

Fortunately, Ninja got wind of the fellow Valorant streamer’s woes.

After all, Jonas is one of Valorant’s biggest content creators, and Ninja is slowly working his way to the top of the pro scene. With all of Jonas’ informational content, it’s the least Ninja could do to put his fandom to use.

Ninja replied to Jonas’ tweet with a simple “fixed.” What he meant by that was he donated AverageJonas $5,800, to cover not only the Twitch donations from the user, but the PayPal fees as well.

Jonas was shocked: “Dude thank you so much you’re such a legend omfg.”

It’s a big win for Jonas, however, it highlights a much bigger issue with Twitch donations. If Ninja hadn’t caught wind of the streamer’s troubles, it’s likely nothing would have been done.

Chargebacks are still a big issue, and there’s nothing you can really do about it as a streamer if PayPal or Twitch don’t step in ⁠— like what happened in Jonas’ case.

However, now he can go back to doing what he does best ⁠— sharing Sova line-ups for every Valorant player to learn.

