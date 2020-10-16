 New Valorant update fixes gamebreaking issues on Icebox - Dexerto
Valorant

New Valorant update fixes gamebreaking issues on Icebox

Published: 16/Oct/2020 21:08

by Bill Cooney
Valorant Icebox update
Riot Games

The new Valorant map ‘Icebox’ has seen a number of fixes, with Riot trying to fine-tune and polish it up ahead of its big Ranked debut.

Icebox has been available in Unranked since it was added to the game on October 13, and with everyone trying to learn the map’s ins and outs before it hits the ladder, a number of bugs and exploits have naturally popped up, as well.

After just a couple of days, players found out it was possible to teleport around the map with Omen to areas that normally shouldn’t be accessible.

100 Thieves pro Valorant player Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin tested out the glitch himself live on stream and, after a little trial and error, was able to teleport around and through the map with the agent.

Obviously, this kind of glitch definitely shouldn’t be included with the map when it eventually makes it to Ranked, and on October 15 Riot announced they had fixed some of the biggest bugs with the area.

“Thanks for bearing with us while we fix the issues with Icebox,” the official Valorant account tweeted. “We’ve squashed most of the serious bugs, but there are a few (including an audio glitch) that the next patch will fix.”

It seems by “serious bugs” they were, in fact, referring to the Omen glitch, as players have reported it’s no longer available following the latest update – at least, it’s not happening as it was beforehand.

They did note that are still a few minor bugs floating around like audio issues, but random Omens teleporting around to off-limits areas of the map map and shooting you through the floor or ceiling should, thankfully, be a thing of the past.

Icebox is still only available in Unranked for now, and will be until devs feel they’ve ironed things out enough for it to be an even, competitive map. We don’t have an exact release date yet, but we’d keep our eyes out for it to come to ranked sometime during Act 3.

Cosplay

Cyberpunk 2077 infiltrates Night City as real life female V

Published: 16/Oct/2020 19:06

by Brent Koepp
CD Projekt Red / Instagram: @lucidinrapture, @nerdy.photography

CyberPunk 2077

A cosplayer went viral on Instagram after bringing Cyberpunk 2077’s female protagonist V to life with a stunning costume. The artist’s transformation into the CD Projekt Red heroine will leave fans of the futuristic title in awe.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated games of all time, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally set to hit stores this November. The futuristic title will make its debut just days after the launch of next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

To celebrate CD Projekt Red’s futuristic project, a talented cosplayer transformed herself into female protagonist, V. The artist’s mind blowing re-creation is the perfect way for fans to get hyped up for the upcoming RPG.

Female v in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
Cyberpunk protagonist female V got a redesign in 2020.

Cyberpunk cosplayer becomes real life female V

In the RPG’s story, humans modify every inch of their body to become the perfect versions of themselves. As a default, players will be given both a male and female V option, which they can customize to their heart’s desire.

Cosplayer Lucille ‘lucidinrapture‘ transformed herself into the Cyberpunk heroine with an insanely accurate costume. Photographer ‘eclectic_cohesion‘ captured the artist posing as the character with her signature pistol.

Lucille absolutely nailed the RPG character’s look, cleverly braiding the left side of her hair to mimic V’s shaved head, while letting the rest of her locks hang over her right shoulder. She even included the modification lines that run under her left eye and to her temple.

In another shot taken by ‘redbelly_photography‘, the cosplayer mirrored V’s pose from the game’s box art. Players who pick up the physical edition of the game can have either the male or default, as the art is reversible.

Lucid gave viewers a full view of the costume on Instagram, showing just how detailed her work actually is. The artist’s brown jacket perfectly replicates every single patch, and she even brought V’s prosthetic blade to life, which rises up from her arm.

After multiple delays, players will finally get their hands on Cyberpunk on November 19. Thankfully, the title is playable on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and will take advantage of the new hardware.

Although, fans wanting the absolute best version of the game on console will have to wait for the next-gen patch, which CD Projekt Red has revealed will arrive sometime in 2021 for free.