Insane Valorant movement glitch lets Jett dash halfway across Icebox - Dexerto

Valorant

Insane Valorant movement glitch lets Jett dash halfway across Icebox

Published: 19/Oct/2020 5:49

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Valorant Jett Icebox
Riot Games

Jett

In Valorant, every little trick that can give you a slight edge is worth doing. But an overpowered movement glitch dubbed the ‘Jett Rope Dash’ on Icebox might be the best one of them all.

Valorant’s latest map, Icebox, was introduced in the latest patch. It’s had a couple of issues that have since been fixed. But players have been looking around for new ways to be creative, and they’ve come up with something particularly impressive.

Icebox has a bunch of ropes suspended throughout the map to help players climb onto higher ground and position themselves. However, they can also be used with Jett’s dash ability to slingshot players and help them move around quicker.

New Jett Slingshot with ropes on Icebox from VALORANT

How to do the Jett Rope Dash

It might look complicated, but it’s pretty easy to do. Here’s a quick breakdown of how to do it.

  • First, you’ll need to do is stand next to the rope and look in the opposite direction of where you want to go. 
  • Then, mash E and F in quick succession and turn around in the direction you want to go.
  • As you draw closer to the rope again, hold W, and perform a bunny hop.

That’s all there is to it. However, the player who uploaded the video also said you can avoid having to turn around by dashing backward and performing the bunnyhop by pressing S, E, and F.

It might take some time to master, but it can be devastating once you get the hang of it. Valorant pro players like Ethos are already proving that too; the SoaR Gaming managed to secure a quad-kill off the back of a perfect rope dash.

It’s hard to tell whether Riot Games intended to make this interaction possible. For all we know, it could be a glitch that will eventually be removed.

Either way, it’s a great way to catch enemies off-guard and move around quickly to increase your presence on the map. So far, it looks to be more effective at Bombsite B. But players can make it work on the ropes at Bombsite A too. It’s all about being creative.

Jett was already a pest to catch, and this new rope dash makes him even more of a nuisance. Only time will tell whether it’ll be around for the long haul, but it makes sense to take advantage of it in the meantime.

FIFA

How to easily recover Quick Sold players in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 19/Oct/2020 5:01 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 5:05

by Isaac McIntyre
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

So you just accidentally ‘quick sold’ your best pull of FUT yet… don’t worry, there’s a super-easy way to recover any FIFA 21 player cards you might quick sell in Ultimate Team; here’s how to get back those precious discarded cards.

There’s nothing more heartbreaking than accidentally quick selling your best FUT card pull in FIFA 21. You might have finally got your hands on that Gareth Bale card and are eager to slap him into your in-progress Premier League squad.

In your excitement, however, you’ve accidentally cashed him in for 688 coins.

Don’t fear! In FIFA 20, title publishers EA SPORTS finally added a feature Ultimate Team fans have been demanding for years: Quick Sell Recovery.

The last thing you want to do with a valuable FUT card is ‘quick sell’ it, but it can happen.

This nifty little feature lets you get back a couple of the FIFA 21 cards you’ve quick sold in the past few days, just in case you accidentally hit the wrong button, or re-think shipping off that dead-cheap in-form card you packed in your rewards.

It’s really simple too. Here’s how to get back your discard cards:

How to recover ‘quick sold’ cards in FIFA 21

  1. Log in to the FIFA Web or Companion App.
  2. Click the Club menu.
  3. Click Quick Sell Recovery.
  4. Use the calendar icon to find the day you quick sold the item you want to get back.
  5. Choose the player or item you want to recover.
  6. Click Recover.
The FIFA 21 ‘quick sell recovery’ feature is only available on the Web or Companion App.

Once you’ve followed these steps, and paid the card’s discard price, it will be added to your Unassigned box on the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team main menu. From there, simply send the lost card to your FUT club, and all’s well that ends well.

There are a few rules. Each FIFA 21 account can only recover up to five discard FUT cards in any thirty day period. Once you’ve clocked that out, you’ll have to be a lot more careful with a special card you’ve just cracked out of a rare pack.

You can also only recover cards in seven days. Past that, they’re lost forever.

Be careful around that ‘quick sell’ button in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team!

So there you have it ⁠— how to save that rare Ultimate Team card you accidentally cashed in for pennies. Hopefully this guide helps you recover that lost card you were so worried about, so you can get back to the FIFA 21 grind all over again.

In the future too, maybe be a bit more careful with that quick sell button!