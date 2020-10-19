Insane Valorant movement glitch lets Jett dash halfway across Icebox - Dexerto

In Valorant, every little trick that can give you a slight edge is worth doing. But an overpowered movement glitch dubbed the ‘Jett Rope Dash’ on Icebox might be the best one of them all.

Valorant’s latest map, Icebox, was introduced in the latest patch. It’s had a couple of issues that have since been fixed. But players have been looking around for new ways to be creative, and they’ve come up with something particularly impressive.

Icebox has a bunch of ropes suspended throughout the map to help players climb onto higher ground and position themselves. However, they can also be used with Jett’s dash ability to slingshot players and help them move around quicker.

How to do the Jett Rope Dash

It might look complicated, but it’s pretty easy to do. Here’s a quick breakdown of how to do it.

First, you’ll need to do is stand next to the rope and look in the opposite direction of where you want to go.

Then, mash E and F in quick succession and turn around in the direction you want to go.

As you draw closer to the rope again, hold W, and perform a bunny hop.

That’s all there is to it. However, the player who uploaded the video also said you can avoid having to turn around by dashing backward and performing the bunnyhop by pressing S, E, and F.

It might take some time to master, but it can be devastating once you get the hang of it. Valorant pro players like Ethos are already proving that too; the SoaR Gaming managed to secure a quad-kill off the back of a perfect rope dash.

holy FUCK this is my best rope dash yet pic.twitter.com/C3ao6zBq8I — SoaR Ethos (@Ethoz) October 17, 2020

It’s hard to tell whether Riot Games intended to make this interaction possible. For all we know, it could be a glitch that will eventually be removed.

Either way, it’s a great way to catch enemies off-guard and move around quickly to increase your presence on the map. So far, it looks to be more effective at Bombsite B. But players can make it work on the ropes at Bombsite A too. It’s all about being creative.

Jett was already a pest to catch, and this new rope dash makes him even more of a nuisance. Only time will tell whether it’ll be around for the long haul, but it makes sense to take advantage of it in the meantime.