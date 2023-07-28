Shanghai to host VCT Masters event in 2024

Riot Games has confirmed rumors that Shanghai will host a VCT Masters event in 2024 featuring the best Valorant teams in the world.

The tournament will take place “in late spring”, according to Riot, and will feature the best teams from each of the three international leagues, as well as the top-placed sides from qualifier events.

VCT Masters Shanghai marks an important milestone for the Chinese Valorant community, with the game having only been officially launched in the country on July 12. Earlier this month, Shanghai also hosted China’s first offline Valorant tournament, the Chinese qualifier for Valorant Champions 2023.

During the Valorant launch event on June 28, Whalen Rozelle, Riot Games’ COO of Esports, revealed that China will be integrated into the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT). It remains unclear how this will happen, but this could be tied to the Valorant league that is reportedly being launched in China soon.

“To show our appreciation and to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Valorant in China next year, we’re very excited to bring Masters to Shanghai,” Leo Faria, the Global Head of Valorant Esports, said.

“2024 will be a special year for the VCT, and we’re happy to have all of you be part of it with us.”

According to Riot Games, VCT Masters Shanghai will be “the second international event of the 2024 Valorant Champions Tour”. No details have been announced about the first event, which should kick the competitive season off.

VCT Masters Shanghai will take place less than a year after Masters Tokyo, which was the first international Valorant event of this stature in the Asia-Pacific region.

The announcement of Masters Shanghai comes amid reports that the Chinese city will also host the second Counter-Strike 2 Major of 2024. It will be organized by Perfect World and PGL in December.