When is ranked coming to Valorant on console? Competitive release date locked in

As Valorant on console goes through its beta phase, you may be wondering when ranked is coming, so here is what you need to know about when it will be arriving.

It has been a long time coming for Valorant’s console port, with years of teasing and job listings giving hints at the port, but finally, the beta was revealed during Summer Game Fest 2024.

However, when the beta was opened up to players on June 14, quite a fair few maps and modes were missing from its PC counterpart, especially the all-important ranked mode.

So here is all you need to know about when Competitive is coming to Valorant on console.

Article continues after ad

When is Competitive coming to Valorant on console?

Ranked is coming to Valorant’s console port in patch 9.0, according to Valorant’s 8.11 patch notes.

Patch 9.0, better known as the Episode 9 Act 1 patch, is set to release on June 26. The update will not only bring Competitive to console but also bring Abyss to the ranked map pool.

Article continues after ad

Despite ranked coming out on June 26 with this new patch, beta console players still won’t have the full map pool available just like PC players, as by its release on Abyss, Ascent, Bind, Haven, and Sunset (releasing on June 25) will be in.

Lotus will be arriving on July 9, and Icebox will be arriving on July 23. Essentially, Riot is slowly adding a map every patch until all of them are in the console port.

Article continues after ad

Ranked may be coming, but don’t expect crossplay for it. In a statement by Riot to Dexerto, Valorant will not have crossplay between console and PC to retain “competitive integrity”, and that goes for Competitive as well.

So, if you are climbing the ranked ladder on console, just know you aren’t playing against the best of the best from PC. However, player progression will be tracked across hardware.