Riot job listing confirms Valorant will come to Xbox and PlayStation

Riot Games are advertising job listings for console designers for Valorant, seemingly confirming that the FPS game will come to Xbox, PlayStation and other consoles in the future.

Riot Games has multiple job listings on the gaming jobs platform Hitmarker for Valorant that have to do with porting the game over to consoles. One is listed as a Game Design Manager for consoles and was posted on November 17, the other is listed as Senior Game Designer for consoles and was posted on November 23.

One description says the role will “work with team leads to develop a vision for combat in Valorant on consoles.”

Valorant coming to consoles, like Xbox and Playstation, have been rumored and soft confirmed for months as Riot Games has hinted at expanding the FPS title to a broader audience. Valorant is one of the few titles that Riot Games has in its library that could conceivably have a console port. League of Legends, its other marquee game, has too many inputs to play with a controller.

Riot Games does have mobile games in its arsenal with Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra all having mobile capabilities.

Valorant is heading to consoles

Valorant would not be the first tactical shooter with a significant esports push to receive a console version. CS:GO and Rainbow: Six Siege both have Xbox and Playstation ports.

When Valorant does come to consoles, it will be the first Riot Games title to have a version outside of mobile and PC. The developer has not waded into the console waters in its over 10 years as a company.

No timeline has been given from Riot for the FPS title’s console release, or if the game will come to other mainstream consoles like Switch.