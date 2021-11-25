Sources: G2 to bolster Valorant team with Giants trio

G2 Esports will be strengthening their Valorant squad in the off-season with two new players and a new head coach, all hailing from Giants Gaming, multiple sources have confirmed to Dexerto.

G2 will go into the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour with a new look in a bid to regain their crown as the best team in the EMEA region after a disappointing end to the season.

Multiple sources have told Dexerto that G2 are close to signing Giants duo Johan ‘Meddo’ Renbjörk Lundborg and Aaro ‘hoody’ Peltokangas to replace Cista ‘keloqz’ Wassim and Jose Luis ‘koldamenta’ Aranguren Herrero in the starting lineup.

Giants head coach Daniil ‘pipsoN’ Meshcheryakov is also on the brink of joining G2. He will be taking over from Neil ‘neilzinho’ Finlay, who was allowed to explore his options after he decided against being involved in another roster reshuffle.

Meddo, hoody, and pipsoN have all been heavily linked with a move to G2 in recent weeks. On November 18, Giants announced on Twitter that they had “reached an agreement” with an unspecified organization for the trio’s transfer.

G2’s rollercoaster year

After starting out as the best team in Europe, winning seven Ignition Series tournaments, G2 lost their momentum and struggled to find the same level of success.

This led to G2’s first major roster overhaul, which saw Auni ‘AvovA’ Chahade and Žygimantas ‘nukkye’ Chmieliauskas join the organization from Team Heretics alongside keloqz from Megastitut, and koldamenta from Acend.

The changes immediately brought new life into the squad, which finished runners-up to Acend in the VCT Stage 3 Challengers 1 tournament and reached the semi-finals at the Masters event in Berlin.

But the failure to qualify for Valorant Champions after a third-place finish in the EMEA Last-Chance Qualifiers sealed the roster’s fate.

On his stream, nukkye all but confirmed that the team would undergo roster changes as he said that he would not continue to play if “a certain person” remained on the roster.

G2 then ended the tournament season with a last-place finish in the Red Bull Home Ground #2 tournament following losses to Team Liquid, Futbolist, and BIG in the group stage.

The new members

Widely regarded as one of the most underrated players in the EMEA Region, hoody has been on Giants’ books since the Spanish organization signed the orgless roster in January 2021. He is known for his ability to create space and frag well on more supporting agents, such as Sage, Skye and Viper.

Meddo will have with G2 his shot at redemption after being a part of the original FunPlus Phoenix roster in 2020. Known for his mastery of Sentinel agents, he has established himself as one of the best Cypher players in the region.

PipsoN was signed by Giants in January as a player before transitioning to a head coach role just four months later. The team rose to new heights in the second half of the year, reaching the VCT EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs and finishing third in Red Bull Home Ground #2.

G2’s Valorant roster for 2022: