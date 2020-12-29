Logo
Valorant world records: Longest matches, most kills, popular weapons, more

Published: 29/Dec/2020 3:20

by Brad Norton
Valorant artwork
Riot Games

Bragging rights are all too important in Valorant but who actually stands atop the pack and truly leads on the global standings? From the longest match in Valorant history to the players with the most kills, here are the current world records for Riot’s tactical FPS.

Valorant has been out for over six months at the time of writing. From new maps to additional Agents and a ton of balancing updates, we’ve already been through a great deal as the competitive scene finds its footing.

Elite players have been able to climb through the ranks to Radiant and even cement their spot among the top 100 each month. Meanwhile, the world’s very best teams have been battling it out in a number of official and community-driven tournaments.

Here’s a list of the most impressive world records for Valorant. We’ll be keeping this updated as new players climb the rankings and new trends emerge.

Longest match in Valorant history

While competitive play started out with a simple ‘sudden death’ overtime rule, a new system requires players to win by two rounds. This means that games could theoretically run forever if teams continue to trade round win after round win.

So long as a draw isn’t called, a single match can just keep on going. That’s exactly what happened in one particular game on Ascent throughout 2020.

One hour and 28 minutes is the longest game in Valorant history so far, according to a December 28 post from Riot Games.

Valorant statistics
Riot Games
The longest match in Valorant history, as confirmed by Riot Games.

A total of 58 rounds were played, making it more than twice the duration of a regular game, if said game went the distance. 

There are no specific details on who was in the match, whether a vote was called for in the end, or what rank this all played out at. It’s safe to assume the players in that lobby all took a break after that one.

Most kills in professional Valorant

With competitions taking place all over the world, pro players have had ample opportunity to showcase their skills. While eliminations aren’t everything, being an aggressive player certainly comes with some style points.

Swedish player Yacine “Yacine” Laghmari currently holds the world record for the most kills in a single map. During the Fragleague Season 5 Cup, Guild Esports took down Winland in a 16-14 victory on Split. During this hour-long showdown, Yacine tallied up a whopping 42 kills on Raze.

Guild Esports Valorant team
Guild Esports
Yacine is the captain of David Beckham’s Valorant team at Guild Esports.

When it comes to the most kills overall in professional Valorant, however, that record is currently held by Jirayu ‘wannafly’ Meesuk.

The 24 year old player for Thailand’s ‘Attack All Around’ has a staggering 1,073 kills to his name.

Most kills in public Valorant matches

While there are no leaderboards that track this particular stat for competitive or unrated, we still have a decent idea of who’s leading the charge.

Early into the release of Valorant’s competitive ladder, ‘lunviu’ placed in Iron 1. After grinding up the ranks, they swapped over to unrated where they secured a 73 kill win on Split.

Valorant scoreboard
Reddit u/lunariwnl
The current world record for most kills in a single Valorant game is set to 73.

In terms of the highest overall kills in Valorant, there’s currently no way to track this record. 

Most popular weapons in Valorant

From now until the end of time it’s likely the Vandal vs Phantom argument will continue on. Everyone has their preference from the top pro players to casual grinders, you’ll get a different answer everywhere you look.

But Riot cleared up the debate once and for all on December 28. The Vandal reigns supreme as the ‘deadliest’ weapon in the game. Players have tallied more kills with the weapon than any other in Valorant.

Naturally, the Phantom follows close behind in second place. Though the third entry might come as a surprise.

While the Operator is a fan favorite pick and Sidearms can always come in handy, it’s the Spectre that rounds out the top three. The powerful SMG has the third-most kills of any weapon in Valorant to date.

Valorant statistics
Riot Games
The deadliest weapons in Valorant, straight from Riot Games.

The world’s best players are always setting new personal bests, so we’ll be sure to keep you updated as these records change.

If you know of any new records that have been set but can’t see them featured here, be sure to let us know @ValorantUpdates.

Apex Legends

Respawn still believes Titanfall 2 wallrunning is “bad fit” for Apex Legends

Published: 29/Dec/2020 2:23 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 2:29

by Isaac McIntyre
Titanfall 2 pilot shooting over Apex Legends wallrunning.
Respawn Entertainment

Titanfall 2’s popular wallrunning mechanic may be the single most-requested feature in Apex Legends history, but Respawn still has “no plans” to ever add it in the battle royale. To put it simply, it just “doesn’t fit” in their flagship title.

The ‘wallrunning’ movement mechanic ⁠— a key part of Respawn’s original Titanfall saga ⁠— has cast its shadow over Apex Legends since the battle royale was first officially unveiled all the way back in early 2019. Where it once dominated Titanfall’s multiplayer playlists, it now looms for a different reason; its absence is felt heavily by the Apex fandom.

The reason is simple. Apex Legends feels like a Titanfall sequel in all but name, with characters, worlds, and storylines all wrapped up in Respawn’s world. So, it makes that the iconic mechanic would come along for the ride too.

That’s not in Respawn’s plans, however; wallrunning has never made the jump.

There’s a simple reason for that too. According to Respawn developer Daniel Z. Klein, the map-breaking movement just “doesn’t fit” the battle royale.

Wallrunning defined the Titanfall series, but "doesn't fit" in Apex Legends.
Respawn Entertainment
Wallrunning defined the Titanfall series, but “doesn’t fit” in Apex Legends.

Wallrunning “bad fit” for Apex Legends

“I’m not saying wallrunning is bad. I’m saying wallrunning is a bad fit for Apex Legends,” the Respawn designer wrote on Reddit. “[Apex] is a game where positioning matters, where getting the drop on enemies matters… loadouts matter.”

If you “bust open the skill ceiling” with vertical fast movement like wallrunning, all the core aspects of Apex Legends “become irrelevant,” Klein explained. “Is my opponent a lot better than me at the movement model? If so, I’m screwed, no matter what else.”

“That just doesn’t fit into the kind of game Apex is,” he added.

“Anecdotally, people absolutely loved the constant sugar high of Titanfall multiplayer, but then also very quickly burned out on it,” the dev noted.

“Sure, some players stuck with it for a very long time, but on average it’s the kind of game you play and absolutely love for a few weeks and then you’re kind of done.

“It’s very unlikely wallrunning will ever come to Apex proper.”

Apex's "Fight or Fright" Halloween event had wallrunning, but only for a short stint.
Respawn Entertainment
Apex’s “Fight or Fright” Halloween event had wallrunning, but only for a short stint.

Respawn aren’t binning wallrunning entirely

That being said, Klein did admit there is ‘still a future’ for the popular mechanic. It may not find a home in the battlefields of Apex Legends, but when Respawn does eventually “makes other games in the future,” there’s every chance they’ll bring wallrunning back too.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if a game that’s less player-vs-player focused could bring the amazing movement model of Titanfall 2 back. Like, if there ever is a Titanfall 3, for instance… it’s just not a good fit for Apex Legends,” he explained.

Funnily enough, Respawn has already done that too. Their Star Wars title, ‘Jedi: Fallen Order,’ took full advantage of wallrunning for certain levels. The game’s hero, padawan Cal Kestis, had to unlock the popular mechanic.

Fallen Order hero Cal Ketsis learns to wallrun in the single player campaign.
Respawn Entertainment
Fallen Order hero Cal Ketsis learns to wallrun in the single-player campaign.

Unfortunately, there might be a wait for the next one; Klein made sure to add Respawn’s only focus right now is developing and expanding Apex: “There’s nothing being worked on at the moment, I’m afraid.”

It’s no wallrunning, but a newly-uncovered Apex Legends exploit does let you slide forever; here’s how to pull it off in your next match.