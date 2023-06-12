EsportsValorant

All VCT Masters Tokyo player crosshair codes

Twelve teams from the three Valorant international leagues and China qualified for VCT Masters Tokyo and are battling for international glory. These squads are filled with some of the best Valorant pros on the market with the goal of winning an international title. Below, you can find each pro player’s individual crosshair code to try out in your own games.

Pro players spend hours optimizing their individual crosshairs to best fit their style of play and aiming. At VCT Masters Tokyo, over 60 of the top Valorant pros will showcase their gameplay with the crosshairs they have created to best suit themselves.

For people that want to try out those individual reticles to see if one might be right for them, check out the lists below for every pro player’s crosshair that will be competing at VCT Masters Tokyo.

This list will be updated as more crosshair codes are released ahead of every team’s tournament matchups.

North America

LOUD

  • aspas: TBD
  • Less: TBD
  • saadhak: TBD
  • cauanzin: TBD
  • tuyz: TBD

Evil Geniuses

  • jawgemo: 0;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;4;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;1;1v;0;1g;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
  • c0m: 0;P;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Ethan: 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Boostio: 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;5;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0
  • Demon1: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;o;1

NRG Esports

  • ardiis: 0;c;1;s;1;P;u;00008BFF;h;0;0t;1;0l;2;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.677;o;1
  • crashies: 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
  • FNS: 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
  • s0m: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Victor: 0;s;1;P;c;1;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;4;0v;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;t;600000FF

EMEA

Team Liquid

  • soulcas: TBD
  • Jamppi: TBD
  • nAts: TBD
  • Redgar: TBD
  • Sayf: TBD

Fnatic

  • Boaster: TBD
  • Derke: TBD
  • Alfajer: TBD
  • Leo: TBD
  • Chronicle: TBD

FUT Esports

  • Atakaptan: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;1.142;o;0.829
  • Mojj: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;0;0l;1;0v;1;0o;0;0e;0.121;1b;0
  • qRaxs: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;1.142;o;0.829
  • MrFallin: 0;p;0;P;c;5;u;A020F0FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • qw1: 0;P;u;A020F0FF;o;0.298;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

NAVI

  • shao: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • SUYGETSU: 0;P;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • ANGE1: 0;P;h;0;d;1;f;0;0l;2;0v;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • cNed: 0;P;c;1;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0
  • Zyppan: 0;s;1;P;u;33DD00FF;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;0;1o;0;1m;0;1f;0

Pacific

Paper Rex

  • d4v41: TBD
  • f0rsakeN: TBD
  • mindfreak: TBD
  • Jinggg: TBD
  • something: TBD

DRX

  • Rb: TBD
  • MaKo: TBD
  • BuZz: TBD
  • stax: TBD
  • Foxy9: TBD

T1

  • Carpe: 0;P;c;1;t;3;o;1;f;0;0t;6;0l;20;0o;13;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;4;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
  • Sayaplayer: 0;s;1;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1
  • Munchkin: Zg1RPb(Ncp1l0;p;0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;h;0;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0
  • xeta: 0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Ban: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0t;5;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

China

Attacking Soul Esports

  • YHchen: TBD
  • Life: TBD
  • monk: TBD
  • hfmi0dzjc9z7: TBD
  • bunt: TBD

EDward Gaming

  • Haodong: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.64;o;1
  • nobody: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0b;0;1t;3;1l;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0
  • CHICHOO: 0;s;1;P;c;5;u;1B29C1FF;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • ZmjjKK: 0;p;0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Smoggy: 0;s;1;P;c;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;o;1

