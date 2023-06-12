All VCT Masters Tokyo player crosshair codes

Twelve teams from the three Valorant international leagues and China qualified for VCT Masters Tokyo and are battling for international glory. These squads are filled with some of the best Valorant pros on the market with the goal of winning an international title. Below, you can find each pro player’s individual crosshair code to try out in your own games.

Pro players spend hours optimizing their individual crosshairs to best fit their style of play and aiming. At VCT Masters Tokyo, over 60 of the top Valorant pros will showcase their gameplay with the crosshairs they have created to best suit themselves.

For people that want to try out those individual reticles to see if one might be right for them, check out the lists below for every pro player’s crosshair that will be competing at VCT Masters Tokyo.

This list will be updated as more crosshair codes are released ahead of every team’s tournament matchups.

North America

LOUD

aspas: TBD

Less: TBD

saadhak: TBD

cauanzin: TBD

tuyz: TBD

Evil Geniuses

jawgemo: 0;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;4;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;1;1v;0;1g;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

c0m: 0;P;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Ethan: 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Boostio: 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;5;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Demon1: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;o;1

NRG Esports

ardiis: 0;c;1;s;1;P;u;00008BFF;h;0;0t;1;0l;2;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.677;o;1

crashies: 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

FNS: 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

s0m: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Victor: 0;s;1;P;c;1;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;4;0v;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;t;600000FF

EMEA

Team Liquid

soulcas: TBD

Jamppi: TBD

nAts: TBD

Redgar: TBD

Sayf: TBD

Fnatic

Boaster: TBD

Derke: TBD

Alfajer: TBD

Leo: TBD

Chronicle: TBD

FUT Esports

Atakaptan: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;1.142;o;0.829

Mojj: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;0;0l;1;0v;1;0o;0;0e;0.121;1b;0

qRaxs: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;1.142;o;0.829

MrFallin: 0;p;0;P;c;5;u;A020F0FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

qw1: 0;P;u;A020F0FF;o;0.298;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

NAVI

shao: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

SUYGETSU: 0;P;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

ANGE1: 0;P;h;0;d;1;f;0;0l;2;0v;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

cNed: 0;P;c;1;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

Zyppan: 0;s;1;P;u;33DD00FF;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;0;1o;0;1m;0;1f;0

Pacific

Paper Rex

d4v41: TBD

f0rsakeN: TBD

mindfreak: TBD

Jinggg: TBD

something: TBD

DRX

Rb: TBD

MaKo: TBD

BuZz: TBD

stax: TBD

Foxy9: TBD

T1

Carpe: 0;P;c;1;t;3;o;1;f;0;0t;6;0l;20;0o;13;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;4;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Sayaplayer: 0;s;1;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1

Munchkin: Zg1RPb(Ncp1l0;p;0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;h;0;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0

xeta: 0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Ban: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0t;5;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

China

Attacking Soul Esports

YHchen: TBD

Life: TBD

monk: TBD

hfmi0dzjc9z7: TBD

bunt: TBD

EDward Gaming