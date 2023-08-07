All Valorant Champions 2023 player crosshair codes
Sixteen teams, hailing from the three Valorant international leagues and China, are battling for the right to lift the Valorant Champions 2023 trophy. Each pro is using his own unique crosshair for Valorant Champions competition, and fans can find the preferences of their favorite players here.
Players in the VCT circuit spend hours optimizing their setup, including their crosshairs. Some players tinker with their crosshairs to suit their individual aiming style, while others craft multiple crosshairs and switch between them often.
At Valorant Champions, over 80 of the top players in the world will showcase their gameplay with the crosshairs they have created.
For fans that want to try out these individual crosshairs to see if one might be right for them, check out the lists below, containing the crosshair preferences of every player at Valorant Champions 2023.
North America
LOUD
- saadhak – 0;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0
- aspas – 0;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Less – 0;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- cauanzin – 0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- tuyZ – 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0
Evil Geniuses
- jawgemo: 0;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;4;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;1;1v;0;1g;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
- c0m: 0;P;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Ethan: 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Boostio: 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;5;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0
- Demon1: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;o;1
NRG Esports
- ardiis: 0;c;1;s;1;P;u;00008BFF;h;0;0t;1;0l;2;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.677;o;1
- crashies: 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
- FNS: 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
- s0m: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Victor: 0;s;1;P;c;1;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;4;0v;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;t;600000FF
KRÜ Esports
- Klaus: 0;P;c;1;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- NagZ: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1
- axeddy: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;1;0a;0.355;0f;0;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.7;o;1
- keznitdeuS: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Daveeys: 0;P;c;7;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Melser: 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
EMEA
Team Liquid
- Sayf: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- soulcas: 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Redgar: 0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0e;0.2;1b;0
- nAts: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Jamppi: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Fnatic
- Boaster: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0l;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0;S;c;1;o;1
- Chronicle: 0;P;o;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Leo: 0;P;c;4;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Derke: 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1
- Alfajer: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1
FUT Esports
- Atakaptan: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;1.142;o;0.829
- Mojj: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;0;0l;1;0v;1;0o;0;0e;0.121;1b;0
- qRaxs: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;1.142;o;0.829
- MrFallin: 0;p;0;P;c;5;u;A020F0FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- qw1: 0;P;u;A020F0FF;o;0.298;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Giants Gaming
- hoody: 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1
- rhyme: 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;f;0;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;00008BFF
- Cloud: 0;P;c;8;u;0000FFFF;h;0;b;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- nukkye:0;p;0;s;1;P;c;7;u;64AAE6FF;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;u;EF92BFFF;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;o;1
- Fit1nho: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;u;00126DFF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0v;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.848;o;1
NAVI
- SUYGETSU: 0;P;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- shao: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- cNed: 0;P;c;1;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0
- Zyppan: 0;s;1;P;u;33DD00FF;h;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;0;1o;0;1m;0;1f;0
- ANGE1: 0;P;h;0;d;1;f;0;0l;2;0v;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Pacific
Paper Rex
- Jinggg: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0;o;1
- mindfreak: 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- f0rsakeN: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;o;1;b;1;s;0;0t;3;0l;1;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;4;1g;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1
- d4v41: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- something: 0;P;o;0.619;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
DRX
- Foxy9 – 0;p;0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;o;1
- Zest – 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;A;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0a;1;1b;0
- Rb – 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1
- MaKo – 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0 BuZz – 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;s;1.1;o;1
- BuZz: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;s;1.1;o;1
- stax: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
T1
- Carpe: 0;P;c;1;t;3;o;1;f;0;0t;6;0l;20;0o;13;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;4;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
- Sayaplayer: 0;s;1;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1
- Munchkin: Zg1RPb(Ncp1l0;p;0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;h;0;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0
- xeta: 0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Ban: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0t;5;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
ZETA DIVISION
- Laz: 0;p;0;c;1;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;o;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;m;1;0t;3;0l;2;0o;0;0a;0.5;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0
- crow: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1
- Dep: 0;s;1;P;o;0.1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- SugarZ3ro: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- TENNN: 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
China
EDward Gaming
- Haodong: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.64;o;1
- CHICHOO: 0;s;1;P;c;5;u;1B29C1FF;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- nobody: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0b;0;1t;3;1l;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0
- ZmjjKK: 0;p;0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Smoggy: 0;s;1;P;c;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;o;1
FunPlus Phoenix
- AAAAY: 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- BerLIN: 0;s;1;P;c;4;u;DB0B8AFF;o;1;d;1;z;6;a;0;f;0;m;1;0t;10;0l;10;0v;0;0g;1;0o;17;0a;0;0f;0;1t;6;1l;0;1v;3;1g;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1e;0.281;S;b;1;c;8;t;DB0B8AFF
- TZH: 0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;0;0f;0;1b;0
- WudiYuChEn: 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
- Yuicaw: 0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
Bilibili Gaming
- whyz: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;00FF7FFF;o;0.6;b;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0a;0;0f;0;1t;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;00FF7FFF;s;0.511;o;1
- Biank: TBD
- rin: TBD
- Knight: TBD
- Yosemite: TBD
Players without a code next to their name will soon be updated with their personal crosshairs as they become available.
Fans can import these crosshairs with their unique codes via the Valorant client.