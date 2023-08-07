EsportsValorant

All Valorant Champions 2023 player crosshair codes

Valorant Champions stageColin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Sixteen teams, hailing from the three Valorant international leagues and China, are battling for the right to lift the Valorant Champions 2023 trophy. Each pro is using his own unique crosshair for Valorant Champions competition, and fans can find the preferences of their favorite players here.

Players in the VCT circuit spend hours optimizing their setup, including their crosshairs. Some players tinker with their crosshairs to suit their individual aiming style, while others craft multiple crosshairs and switch between them often.

At Valorant Champions, over 80 of the top players in the world will showcase their gameplay with the crosshairs they have created.

For fans that want to try out these individual crosshairs to see if one might be right for them, check out the lists below, containing the crosshair preferences of every player at Valorant Champions 2023.

North America

LOUD

  • saadhak – 0;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0
  • aspas – 0;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Less – 0;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • cauanzin – 0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • tuyZ – 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Evil Geniuses

  • jawgemo: 0;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;4;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;1;1v;0;1g;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
  • c0m: 0;P;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Ethan: 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Boostio: 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;5;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0
  • Demon1: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;o;1

NRG Esports

  • ardiis: 0;c;1;s;1;P;u;00008BFF;h;0;0t;1;0l;2;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.677;o;1
  • crashies: 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
  • FNS: 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
  • s0m: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Victor: 0;s;1;P;c;1;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;4;0v;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;t;600000FF

KRÜ Esports

  • Klaus: 0;P;c;1;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • NagZ: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1
  • axeddy: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;1;0a;0.355;0f;0;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.7;o;1
  • keznitdeuS: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Daveeys: 0;P;c;7;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Melser: 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

EMEA

Team Liquid

  • Sayf: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • soulcas: 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Redgar: 0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0e;0.2;1b;0
  • nAts: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Jamppi: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Fnatic

  • Boaster: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0l;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0;S;c;1;o;1
  • Chronicle: 0;P;o;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Leo: 0;P;c;4;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Derke: 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1
  • Alfajer: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1

FUT Esports

  • Atakaptan: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;1.142;o;0.829
  • Mojj: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;0;0l;1;0v;1;0o;0;0e;0.121;1b;0
  • qRaxs: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;1.142;o;0.829
  • MrFallin: 0;p;0;P;c;5;u;A020F0FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • qw1: 0;P;u;A020F0FF;o;0.298;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Giants Gaming

  • hoody: 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1
  • rhyme: 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;f;0;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;00008BFF
  • Cloud: 0;P;c;8;u;0000FFFF;h;0;b;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • nukkye:0;p;0;s;1;P;c;7;u;64AAE6FF;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;u;EF92BFFF;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;o;1
  • Fit1nho: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;u;00126DFF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0v;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.848;o;1

NAVI

  • SUYGETSU: 0;P;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • shao: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • cNed: 0;P;c;1;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0
  • Zyppan: 0;s;1;P;u;33DD00FF;h;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;0;1o;0;1m;0;1f;0
  • ANGE1: 0;P;h;0;d;1;f;0;0l;2;0v;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Pacific

Paper Rex

  • Jinggg: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0;o;1
  • mindfreak: 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • f0rsakeN: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;o;1;b;1;s;0;0t;3;0l;1;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;4;1g;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1
  • d4v41: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • something: 0;P;o;0.619;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX

  • Foxy9 – 0;p;0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;o;1
  • Zest – 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;A;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0a;1;1b;0
  • Rb – 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1
  • MaKo – 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0 BuZz – 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;s;1.1;o;1
  • BuZz: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;s;1.1;o;1
  • stax: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

T1

  • Carpe: 0;P;c;1;t;3;o;1;f;0;0t;6;0l;20;0o;13;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;4;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0
  • Sayaplayer: 0;s;1;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1
  • Munchkin: Zg1RPb(Ncp1l0;p;0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;h;0;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0
  • xeta: 0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Ban: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0t;5;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

ZETA DIVISION

  • Laz: 0;p;0;c;1;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;o;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;m;1;0t;3;0l;2;0o;0;0a;0.5;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0
  • crow: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1
  • Dep: 0;s;1;P;o;0.1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • SugarZ3ro: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • TENNN: 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

China

EDward Gaming

  • Haodong: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.64;o;1
  • CHICHOO: 0;s;1;P;c;5;u;1B29C1FF;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • nobody: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0b;0;1t;3;1l;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0
  • ZmjjKK: 0;p;0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Smoggy: 0;s;1;P;c;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;o;1

FunPlus Phoenix

  • AAAAY: 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • BerLIN: 0;s;1;P;c;4;u;DB0B8AFF;o;1;d;1;z;6;a;0;f;0;m;1;0t;10;0l;10;0v;0;0g;1;0o;17;0a;0;0f;0;1t;6;1l;0;1v;3;1g;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1e;0.281;S;b;1;c;8;t;DB0B8AFF
  • TZH: 0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;0;0f;0;1b;0
  • WudiYuChEn: 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0
  • Yuicaw: 0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Bilibili Gaming

  • whyz: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;00FF7FFF;o;0.6;b;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0a;0;0f;0;1t;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;00FF7FFF;s;0.511;o;1
  • Biank: TBD
  • rin: TBD
  • Knight: TBD
  • Yosemite: TBD

Players without a code next to their name will soon be updated with their personal crosshairs as they become available.

Fans can import these crosshairs with their unique codes via the Valorant client.

