All Valorant Champions 2023 player crosshair codes

Sixteen teams, hailing from the three Valorant international leagues and China, are battling for the right to lift the Valorant Champions 2023 trophy. Each pro is using his own unique crosshair for Valorant Champions competition, and fans can find the preferences of their favorite players here.

Players in the VCT circuit spend hours optimizing their setup, including their crosshairs. Some players tinker with their crosshairs to suit their individual aiming style, while others craft multiple crosshairs and switch between them often.

At Valorant Champions, over 80 of the top players in the world will showcase their gameplay with the crosshairs they have created.

For fans that want to try out these individual crosshairs to see if one might be right for them, check out the lists below, containing the crosshair preferences of every player at Valorant Champions 2023.

North America

LOUD

saadhak – 0;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

aspas – 0;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Less – 0;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0l;4;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

cauanzin – 0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

tuyZ – 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Evil Geniuses

jawgemo: 0;P;h;0;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;4;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1l;1;1v;0;1g;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

c0m: 0;P;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Ethan: 0;P;o;1;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Boostio: 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;5;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

Demon1: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;o;1

NRG Esports

ardiis: 0;c;1;s;1;P;u;00008BFF;h;0;0t;1;0l;2;0v;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.677;o;1

crashies: 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

FNS: 0;P;h;0;0b;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

s0m: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Victor: 0;s;1;P;c;1;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;4;0v;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;t;600000FF

KRÜ Esports

Klaus: 0;P;c;1;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

NagZ: 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

axeddy: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;u;000000FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;1;0a;0.355;0f;0;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;s;0.7;o;1

keznitdeuS: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Daveeys: 0;P;c;7;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Melser: 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

EMEA

Team Liquid

Sayf: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

soulcas: 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Redgar: 0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0e;0.2;1b;0

nAts: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Jamppi: 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Fnatic

Boaster: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0l;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0;S;c;1;o;1

Chronicle: 0;P;o;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Leo: 0;P;c;4;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Derke: 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1

Alfajer: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1

FUT Esports

Atakaptan: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;1.142;o;0.829

Mojj: 0;P;c;7;o;1;d;1;z;1;0t;0;0l;1;0v;1;0o;0;0e;0.121;1b;0

qRaxs: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;1.142;o;0.829

MrFallin: 0;p;0;P;c;5;u;A020F0FF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

qw1: 0;P;u;A020F0FF;o;0.298;f;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Giants Gaming

hoody: 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1

rhyme: 0;s;1;P;u;000000FF;o;1;f;0;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;00008BFF

Cloud: 0;P;c;8;u;0000FFFF;h;0;b;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

nukkye:0;p;0;s;1;P;c;7;u;64AAE6FF;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;u;EF92BFFF;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;o;1

Fit1nho: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;u;00126DFF;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0v;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.848;o;1

NAVI

SUYGETSU: 0;P;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

shao: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

cNed: 0;P;c;1;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0

Zyppan: 0;s;1;P;u;33DD00FF;h;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;0;1o;0;1m;0;1f;0

ANGE1: 0;P;h;0;d;1;f;0;0l;2;0v;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Pacific

Paper Rex

Jinggg: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0;o;1

mindfreak: 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

f0rsakeN: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;o;1;b;1;s;0;0t;3;0l;1;0v;0;0g;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;4;1g;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1

d4v41: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

something: 0;P;o;0.619;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

DRX

Foxy9 – 0;p;0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1b;0;S;o;1

Zest – 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;A;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0a;1;1b;0

Rb – 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

MaKo – 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

BuZz: 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;s;1.1;o;1

stax: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

T1

Carpe: 0;P;c;1;t;3;o;1;f;0;0t;6;0l;20;0o;13;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;4;1o;9;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

Sayaplayer: 0;s;1;P;c;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.75;o;1

Munchkin: Zg1RPb(Ncp1l0;p;0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;h;0;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0

xeta: 0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Ban: 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;0t;5;0l;1;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

ZETA DIVISION

Laz: 0;p;0;c;1;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;o;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;m;1;0t;3;0l;2;0o;0;0a;0.5;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0

crow: 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1

Dep: 0;s;1;P;o;0.1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

SugarZ3ro: 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

TENNN: 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

China

EDward Gaming

Haodong: 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.64;o;1

CHICHOO: 0;s;1;P;c;5;u;1B29C1FF;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

nobody: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;000000FF;h;0;b;1;f;0;0b;0;1t;3;1l;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

ZmjjKK: 0;p;0;P;u;000000FF;o;1;d;1;z;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;4;0v;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Smoggy: 0;s;1;P;c;2;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;c;0;o;1

FunPlus Phoenix

AAAAY: 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

BerLIN: 0;s;1;P;c;4;u;DB0B8AFF;o;1;d;1;z;6;a;0;f;0;m;1;0t;10;0l;10;0v;0;0g;1;0o;17;0a;0;0f;0;1t;6;1l;0;1v;3;1g;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1e;0.281;S;b;1;c;8;t;DB0B8AFF

TZH: 0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;0;0f;0;1b;0

WudiYuChEn: 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Yuicaw: 0;P;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Bilibili Gaming

whyz: 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;00FF7FFF;o;0.6;b;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0a;0;0f;0;1t;1;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;b;1;c;8;t;00FF7FFF;s;0.511;o;1

Biank: TBD

rin: TBD

Knight: TBD

Yosemite: TBD

Players without a code next to their name will soon be updated with their personal crosshairs as they become available.

Fans can import these crosshairs with their unique codes via the Valorant client.