Valorant

Riot planning another Valorant ranked overhaul in Episode 2: details

Published: 25/Dec/2020 1:31

by Andrew Amos
Raze and Killjoy in Valorant
Riot Games

Riot is planning yet another competitive overhaul in Valorant ⁠— the second since its release earlier in 2020 ⁠— revamping ranked to “make it easier to climb out of the lower ranks” while also giving higher elo players something to strive for. Here’s how.

Valorant’s ranked system has been a contentious topic since the game’s release. It was widely criticized by players early on, forcing Riot to implement major changes in Act 3 that reduced the maximum rank gap for pre-mades from six to just three.

There’s also been the promise of a leaderboard for quite some time. That’s confirmed for Episode 2, giving high-ranked players something to play for, but there are more changes in the pipeline that could affect everyone.

Riot promises another Valorant ranked shake-up to help players climb

Riot has expanded on their plans somewhat for Episode 2 in a December 24 blog post, addressing players’ concerns about the “harshness” of the ranked grind.

“Too often one bad day of play can result in significant rank loss and a good day doesn’t help you climb as much as you’d like. Our rank distribution bands are unforgiving and we have limited protection against rank demotion,” Senior Producer Ian Fielding told players.

While Riot made some progress in Patch 1.14, moving the bell curve to help players rank up faster, they’re aiming to put in “more substantive changes” ⁠— not just Band-Aids ⁠— in Episode 2.

“We’re going to add increased protection for rank demotions, while giving you some initial buffer room after you gain ranks. There are also going to be a ton more changes to the rank system with Episode 2.”

What exactly those changes are hasn’t been confirmed yet, but players have their suspicions.

New points system potentially replacing “arrows”

The leading theory is Valorant’s opaque “arrows” system that gives players a vague indication of how far they are away from promoting or demoting is being replaced by a more traditional points system. This is also backed by leaks from dataminers.

Prominent dataminers ‘ValorLeaks’ and ‘Shiick’ uncovered a section of Valorant’s code that gives players a specific points value within a rank. This is used to promote or demote players, not the arrows system. He even created a script so you can find your current rank too.

As with any leaks, players should take this information with a grain of salt. However, it’s a good indication of where Riot wants to take Valorant’s ranked system. In conjunction with leaderboards and other things, Episode 2 Act 1 is shaping up to be the best yet.

Valorant

Valorant pros Nitr0, Subroza, more want Riot to fix run-and-gun accuracy, nerf Classic

Published: 24/Dec/2020 23:03

by Alan Bernal
100 thieves nitro team solomid subroza valorant running spray
Riot Games / 100 Thieves / Subroza

Valorant pros like 100 Thieves’ Nitr0 and Team SoloMid’s Subroza, among others, are asking Riot Games to fix the game’s issues pertaining moving accuracy, the Classic pistol’s jump spray and more.

In the December 24th iteration of ‘Ask Valorant,’ Riot gave a few updates for what they’re going to be working on as we approach the new year, and more pertinently, Episode 2 of Valorant’s development.

In it, the studio brought up what it’s planning to do to improve the ranking system, getting ahead of harassment based on custom crosshairs, a story mode for Valorant, and what to do about surrender votes if someone disconnects after a failed tally.

None of those questions concerned the bigger topic that’s been on the front of some people’s minds like accuracy from guns like the Phantom and Vandal when people are moving at just the right pace.

“The #1 thing I wish for in Valorant is to decrease the running accuracy,” Nitro0 said a few hours after Riot published their blog post. This was a sentiment felt by a lot of pros, who have been noticing some people making use of the gameplay mechanic.

Back in mid-November, Cloud9’s TenZ was made aware of a simple movement trick that gave players decent accuracy while running in the tactical shooter. A little later, C9 teammate Relyks found a “much bigger issue” that had to do with the movement deadzone as opposed to the Phantom’s running sprays.

Overall, people have been waiting for the studio to tone done the effect of the run-and-gun feature, especially since it can give a pretty hefty advantage to people barreling into sites.

Meanwhile, NRG coach Chet also raised the point that the Classic pistol suffers from a similar advantage in the form of jumping right-click burst shots that can still reliably hit their targets while in mid-air.

Though Riot has known about things like the movement accuracy before TenZ’s viral clips, some pros are still waiting to hear what the studio is going to do to fix what they see as a burgeoning problem.

As of yet, there’s no word on how the devs plan to nerf the running sprays in Valorant, though it could be something they look to sort out soon.