Valorant devs reveal new anti-cheat method to keep cheaters from ruining ranked

Nobody likes playing a Ranked Valorant match with a cheater and losing RR because of it. Fortunately, Riot Games is cooking up a solution for this issue.

In the September 20 developer update video for Valorant, Riot revealed many new changes in the works for upcoming patches in the rest of 2024. Players will notice many Sunset map changes, as well as the game’s best Sentinel getting nerfed.

Aside from these huge adjustments, Riot also announced that it was working on a new system called Ranked Rollbacks. This would make it so that players would receive a refund on their RR if they lost a match with a cheater who was banned after a match.

This will not apply if a cheater is banned mid-match, but it will ensure that cheaters who get caught post-matches will grant you your lost RR back.

Riot Games

The online reaction from the fan base was overwhelmingly positive, as cheaters ruining matches is frustratingly common for players.

“[T]he adrenaline rush i’m gonna get seeing my rr come back to me is going to be exhilarating,” one player said in response to this news.

Other fans questioned whether this would just be designated for cheating, and if Riot was considering using this Ranked Rollback mechanic for players who throw or are extremely toxic.

For now, Riot is most concerned with cheaters ruining others’ matches, so this will strictly be for cheaters detected after lost matches.

This wasn’t the only thing Riot confirmed to be working on when it came to dealing with unlawful players. They spoke about committing to updating policies and focusing on stronger, faster penalties for severe behavior.

These plans go as far as introducing hardware bans for offending players. This will ensure that cheaters and toxic players will be banned from playing Valorant on their console or PC, no matter which account they’re on.

