Riot gives update on Valorant ranked leaderboards ahead of Episode 2 - Dexerto

Riot has given Valorant players an update on the game’s ranked leaderboards ahead of the release of Episode 2. While there’s currently no ETA on the project, they aim to have it out in the next major release.

Public leaderboards have been one of the most-requested features in Valorant. Ranked grinders have really had nothing to play for other than their triangles, and once the best players hit Radiant, there’s really nothing going for them.

Leaderboards have been touted as one possible solution to Valorant’s ranked problem. It gives players something to grind for, motivating them to try and hit and hold Rank 1 ⁠— or whatever their goal may be.

Riot has dodged the topic on a number of occasions, but the conversation came back into the limelight on October 20 after the developers shared a number of regional leaderboards. They showcased the top 100 players across North America, Europe, and more.

While their leaderboards were lacking metrics like MMR and otherwise, it was the first real taste of what it could look like in Valorant.

The regional leaderboards piqued the community’s interest in Riot potentially turning around and dropping the feature in game ahead of Episode 2 ⁠— the next major update.

However, lead developer Joe Ziegler has tempered those expectations.

“For those of you who want leaderboards in game, we’re currently working on that feature. We don’t have an ETA yet, but we are working on it. Will update you when we get closer to landing it,” he told players on Twitter.

For those of you who want leaderboards in game, we're currently working on that feature (surprise face)! We don't have an ETA yet, but we are working on it. Will update you when we get closer to landing it. — Ziegler (@RiotZiegler) October 20, 2020

It comes after Riot teased “a public, region-based leaderboard” was on its way in their Act 3 Competitive Changes preview. However, they didn’t put a time on it ⁠— just the fact they’ve started work on it.

Read more: Insane Valorant movement glitch lets Jett dash across Icebox

They also teased what the leaderboard could look like potentially, including a Top 500 section for Radiant players, and breaking down what the ladder looked like during each Act. It’s a similar system to Overwatch’s ranked ladder.

So, if you’re hanging out for leaderboards, they’re just around the corner.

For now though, keep grinding, and you never know ⁠— you could find yourself highlighted in the Top 100, or Top 500, once they actually launch.