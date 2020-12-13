 Valorant leak reveals new competitive playlist feature for top players - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Valorant leak reveals new competitive playlist feature for top players

Published: 13/Dec/2020 13:52

by Luke Edwards
Riot Games

Share

Leaked coding from the Valorant in-game files has shown a points-based ranked ladder could be about to be introduced to the high tiers of the Valorant ranked system.

In the current Valorant ranked system, players ranked in the game’s top tiers have very little to play for beyond remaining in the top tiers.

So, back in October, Valorant game director Joe Ziegler confirmed Riot was working on introducing a leaderboard with a points-based system for ranking all players at the top levels of the game. They didn’t set a precise time of arrival, but teased that it would be introduced for Valorant Episode 2, which should drop early 2021.

The points system works similarly to that in League of Legends, where, for example, players ranked Challenger are separated by points rather than tiers.

Major changes for Immortal+ Valorant rankings

Courtesy of @ValorLeaks, new strings have been added to the game in the latest patch, indicating the new points system is well on its way to being introduced.

The key string states: “At Immortal and above, your Ranked Rating Points will continue to accrue,” suggesting a points-based leaderboard is on its way.

Like the League ranked system, the Valorant leaderboards will be separated by region, with players ranked Immortal and above theoretically able to accrue an infinite number of points.

It also looks like we could be seeing a ranked ladder more similar to League’s at the lower ranks, too. One line states: “100 ranked points needed for rank up,” which is similar to the LP system in League where players require 100 ladder points to progress to the next tier.

a list of the valorant ranks
Riot Games
The current Valorant competitive tier system. Could tiers become separated by points?

The precise details of this new system remain unclear, but it seems Riot is intent on adding greater incentives for progression for players at the top level of Valorant.

All these leaked string confirm is that progress is being made. Riot isn’t afraid to make big changes when necessary, and the community is pretty keen for this to be introduced.

Hopefully, Riot will be dropping more information on this in the not-too-distant future.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS calls for fire shotguns to be removed from Warzone completely

Published: 13/Dec/2020 12:53

by Daniel Cleary
Nickmercs and shotgun from warzone
Nickmercs / Activision

Share

Warzone

Popular content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has called for the dragon’s breath fire shotgun attachment to be totally removed in the next Warzone season.

Despite initial delays, Warzone will soon be integrated with Black Ops Cold War, which will unlock a whole new arsenal of weapons for players to choose between in the battle royale mode.

While Warzone’s weapon meta has changed quite a bit since its release on March 10, the fire shotgun attachment has been extremely overpowered in Season 6, with the likes of the R-90 becoming a popular choice in recent months.

R-90 shotgun loadout in Warzone
Infinity Ward
The Dragon’s Breath Rounds ammo type has been controversial in Warzone.

The shotgun’s high fire rate and lasting damage can be incredibly difficult to deal with up-close, and now many players, including Twitch star NICKMERCS, have called for changes to be made to the ammunition type.

In his latest video, Nickmercs took a moment to address the issues with the weapon class in Warzone and even called upon Infinity Ward devs to make some changes ahead of Cold War’s Season One.

“The hope is that a lot of these guns in Warzone right now are going to get nerfed,” he explained, pointing out the semi-auto shotgun in particular, “the big hope is the R90 goes bye-bye!”

But NICKMERCS claimed that a nerf would not even be enough to fix the issue, adding, “It can’t just be an R9 nerf, they nerf the R9 and everyone goes back to the Origin. It needs to be a dragon breath nerf: take it out.”

“Shotguns are already something else, you put a little fire on every shell and it turns into a whole nother thing,” the content creator revealed.

As of now, it is unclear if Infinity Ward has any intentions of removing the dragon’s breath attachment or even nerfing the ammunition type ahead of Cold War’s Season One.

While no changes have been confirmed, the new Cold War weapons, which are expected to be added on December 16, could be enough to shake up the meta in Warzone.