Logo
Valorant

Valorant pros Nitr0, Subroza, more want Riot to fix run-and-gun accuracy, nerf Classic

Published: 24/Dec/2020 23:03

by Alan Bernal
100 thieves nitro team solomid subroza valorant running spray
Riot Games / 100 Thieves / Subroza

Share

Valorant pros like 100 Thieves’ Nitr0 and Team SoloMid’s Subroza, among others, are asking Riot Games to fix the game’s issues pertaining moving accuracy, the Classic pistol’s jump spray and more.

In the December 24th iteration of ‘Ask Valorant,’ Riot gave a few updates for what they’re going to be working on as we approach the new year, and more pertinently, Episode 2 of Valorant’s development.

In it, the studio brought up what it’s planning to do to improve the ranking system, getting ahead of harassment based on custom crosshairs, a story mode for Valorant, and what to do about surrender votes if someone disconnects after a failed tally.

None of those questions concerned the bigger topic that’s been on the front of some people’s minds like accuracy from guns like the Phantom and Vandal when people are moving at just the right pace.

“The #1 thing I wish for in Valorant is to decrease the running accuracy,” Nitro0 said a few hours after Riot published their blog post. This was a sentiment felt by a lot of pros, who have been noticing some people making use of the gameplay mechanic.

Back in mid-November, Cloud9’s TenZ was made aware of a simple movement trick that gave players decent accuracy while running in the tactical shooter. A little later, C9 teammate Relyks found a “much bigger issue” that had to do with the movement deadzone as opposed to the Phantom’s running sprays.

Overall, people have been waiting for the studio to tone done the effect of the run-and-gun feature, especially since it can give a pretty hefty advantage to people barreling into sites.

Meanwhile, NRG coach Chet also raised the point that the Classic pistol suffers from a similar advantage in the form of jumping right-click burst shots that can still reliably hit their targets while in mid-air.

Though Riot has known about things like the movement accuracy before TenZ’s viral clips, some pros are still waiting to hear what the studio is going to do to fix what they see as a burgeoning problem.

As of yet, there’s no word on how the devs plan to nerf the running sprays in Valorant, though it could be something they look to sort out soon.

Cyberpunk 2077

Class action lawsuit filed against CD Projekt Red over Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 24/Dec/2020 22:34

by Tanner Pierce
CD Projekt Red

Share

After Cyberpunk 2077’s abysmal launch and many controversies, a class action lawsuit has been filed against developer CD Projekt Red in order to “recover damages for CD Projekt investors under the federal securities laws.”

According to Rosen Law Firm, who is leading the fight, the class action lawsuit was filed against CD Projekt Red due to the many issues that have come to light with the video game company over the past few weeks since Cyberpunk 2077’s launch on December 10, 2020.

The lawsuit affirms that CD Projekt Red failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was “virtually unplayable” on Xbox One and PS4, which would then result in forced refunds from Sony, Xbox, and CDPR, with the former taking the game completely off the PlayStation Store.

CD Projekt Red
The lawsuit claims that the current-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 are virtually unplayable, which resulted in damages to CD Projekt Red’s investors.

The lawsuit also affirms that CD Projekt Red made “false and misleading statements” about “businesses, operations, and prospects,” and that the investors of the company suffered damages “when the true details entered the market.”

It is worth noting that this class action lawsuit was only filed on behalf of the CD Projekt’s investors, who are allowed to join the lawsuit if they suffered damages from Cyberpunk’s release – not the everyday people who bought a copy of the game. That being said, this lawsuit is still significant due to the game’s infamous launch.

According to a Senior Analyst at Niko Partners and gaming insider Daniel Ahmad, this is only the first lawsuit that has been filed against the company, and that more lawsuits might be coming from other firms in the future. As of the time of this writing, details of these lawsuits have not been made available.

While Cyberpunk 2077 was generally in a decent shape on PC when it released, the game’s PS4 and Xbox versions were slammed by critics over the amount of bugs and crashes, with many outside of the lawsuit deeming those versions “unplayable.” Even after multiple patches, as of December 24, 2020, the game still has a lot of bugs on those two systems.

Unfortunately, no other details about the class action lawsuit are available right now, as it was just filed on December 24, 2020. As time goes on and the lawsuit progresses, more details about it will surely become available.

Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC.