Riot Games investigating unpaid prize claims in Valorant regional leagues

Riot Games is currently investigating allegations that some Valorant teams are still owed prize money from regional leagues.

Dexerto revealed on August 24 that Israeli organization NOM Esports had failed to pay almost $10,000 in salaries to their former Valorant team, which was released right after the end of the VRL East Surge Stage 2 playoffs in July.

In a statement, NOM Esports blamed the issue on the fact that the organization had not received the prize money it is due from either stage of VRL East Surge. “This situation forces us to wait for the fully legal final payment,” NOM said.

Daniel Ringland, the Head of Valorant Esports for European and MENA, has since posted on Twitter that Riot Games is looking into the matter of unpaid prize money in regional leagues. “We are aware and investigating thoroughly,” he wrote.

Riot Games implemented the VALORANT Regional Leagues, or VRLs, into EMEA’s ecosystem in 2022. There were seven leagues this year, each one operated by a local partner organizer. (An eighth league, for CIS-based teams, was canceled two weeks into Stage 1 because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine).

VRL East Surge, which included teams from Poland and Eastern Europe, was operated by FRENZY. The other six regions are Spain (LVP), France (Freaks 4U Gaming), UK, Ireland and Nordics (Promod Esports), MENA (Calyx Gaming), Turkey (ESA Esports) and the DACH region (Freaks 4U Gaming).

The Stage 2 VRL winners faced off in the online Finals, in which Turkish side FUT Esports were crowned champions after beating Team Vitality.