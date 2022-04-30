QuarterJade and Masayoshi stun Valorant fans with perfect Reyna and Raze cosplay

QuarterJade and Masayoshi surprised fans by cosplaying dynamic duo Reyna and Raze from Valorant, and the end result was so good, it blew up on social media with waves of positive feedback.

Riot Games have a knack for creating vibrant and compelling characters in their games. It’s one of the reasons why League of Legends is so successful and why they were able to adapt its lore into an award-winning show.

Valorant’s characters, known as Agents, also follow the same trend. There are 19 of them in total (for now), and they all have different abilities, quirks, and eccentricities that make them unique, including Reyna and Raze.

For that reason, cosplayers often grace fans with amazing cosplays. In fact, popular influencers and streamers like Valkyrae have brought their favorite agents to life, too. QuarterJade and Masayoshi had a crack at it, and it turned out great.

“The Raze to my Reyna,” wrote QuarterJade, alluding to the fact they’ve been in a relationship together since 2019. As for the cosplays, the accuracy and quality on both of them are impeccable from top to bottom.

They even got some model Vandals, based off the Prime skin line, for that impeccable aim.

the raze to my reyna 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/d9iUWEHf3Z — QuarterJade (@QuarterJade) April 28, 2022

The post popped off on Twitter with 80,000 likes, 5,000 retweets, and 1000 comments, including some from Pokimane and Valkyrae. It also drew a response from the official Valorant Twitter account.

“Name a better duelist duo,” they said.

