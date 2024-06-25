Valorant players in love with “magical girl” Evori Dreamwings skin bundle

Valorant players have flocked to social media to heap praise on the new Evori Dreamwings skin bundle, with many loving the “magical girl” inspired weapon designs.

Riot Games finally revealed the Evori Dreamwings skin bundle on June 24, giving players a sneak peek at the new cutesy cosmetics. Since the trailer dropped, the game’s community has been praising the devs over the “adorable” weapon skin designs.

The Evori Dreamwings skin bundle has given the Ghost, Spectre, Odin, Vandal, and knife a cutesy facelift, with the weapons all having a “magical girl” vibe. It’s an aesthetic that is reminiscent of the popular anime Sailor Moon, and Riot’s own Star Guardian skin line from League of Legends.

Writing on the official Valorant Reddit, the game’s community was keen to highlight just how awesome the Evori Dreamwings skin bundle is. “They know how to get my money,” wrote one player. “I just spent my money on the last Mistbloom one, bro please don’t do me like that!”

Others were also excited to have the opportunity to unleash their inner magical girl and school their foes with the sickeningly cute weapons. “As a grizzly bear of a dude, I am going to enjoy beating opponents with my magic wand and my four multicolored pets.”

While the Ghost, Spectre, Odin, and Vandal all have undergone a magical transformation, and feature adorable creatures – the Evori Dreamwings skin bundle also comes with a reactive gun buddy. If having your own cute companion wasn’t exciting enough, you’ll also be able to obliterate your enemies with a magical wand.

Despite the bundle receiving a lot of praise, there were a few criticisms about the price and reused animations.“Great bundle, totally buying the full thing, but Riot always seem to just pull back on certain aspects for these high-tier bundles,” wrote one commenter.

“Elderflame had FULL custom animations for everything, and now we have the wand (which is great btw) reusing the default axe pull-out and attack swings. Vandal is reusing Kuronami pull-out animations.”

The player was keen to highlight how the devs have done a good job, but feel that the bundle would be even better with custom animations. Either way, it’s clear there’s a lot of hype behind the bundle and it will no doubt prove popular when it releases on June 27.