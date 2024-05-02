Valorant player shocked to find their viral clip immortalized in-game

A Valorant player has been left shocked to find their viral moment immortalized in-game with a player card celebrating one of the more viral clips in the game’s history.

When it comes to community in-jokes, Riot loves to find ways to insert them into their games. Be it when they added a spray referencing the ‘Revive me Jett’ meme, or when they created a player card to spotlight pro player’s Crashies hilarious Ace on Fracture.

Now Riot is at it again, immortalizing another viral community moment, this time paying homage to a random player’s viral clip captured in Valorant.

As players got to take a look into what Patch 8.08 will bring, some noticed a particular Player Card in the Battle Pass of Reyna slicing a KAY/O knife mid-air. Oddly enough, with a player HUD also in the art.

That’s of course intentional, as it references a viral clip that went around in 2023 of Reyna doing that very same thing on Bind, but this time through the perspective of the KAY/O.

However, it seems the player who pulled off the sick clip was caught off-guard by the Player Card as they went on the Valorant subreddit to express their surprise.

User skepia_cutie said in their post, “So I woke up to my friend spamming me on Discord that I somehow turned into a Valorant Player Card. Not gonna lie, I thought they were lying and then I found on Twitter.”

If you’d like the spray for yourself, it is a free reward in the current Episode 8 Act 3 Battle Pass at Tier 25.