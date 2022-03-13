Arcane tears up Hollywood award season as League of Legends show nets big wins

League of Legends TV show Arcane has stunned Hollywood as it takes over awards season. Riot Games’ first major production netted nine Annie Awards to kick off the accolades ⁠— including best TV show ⁠— with many touting an Emmy nomination for later in the year.

Arcane was met with raving reviews from League of Legends players and animation fans alike, and now it’s getting recognized in Hollywood.

The League of Legends TV show, which follows sisters Jinx and Vi, has swept the Annie Awards ⁠— Hollywood’s night of nights for animators.

Going into the March 12 ceremony with nine chances to win, Arcane took home every category they were nominated for. This included Best Voice Acting for Ella Purnell (Jinx / Powder), Animation Effects, Character Design, Directing, and the big gong ⁠— Best TV Show.

They also walked away with Best Writing, FX, Character Animation, Production Design, and Storyboarding.

With its nine wins, Arcane joins an illustrious list of TV shows which have won multiple Annies. Only The Simpsons (30) and Mickey Mouse (21) have gotten more awards at the animation ceremony, with Arcane tied with Futurama.

It’s the most successful show in history for Fortiche, who has collaborated with Riot Games previously on a number of short cinematics.

The Annies mark the start of a mega awards season for Arcane which will extend into 2023 as the hype around the animated hit resonates across the world.

While it’s not been nominated for an Emmy yet, that’s just around the corner given the 73rd edition of the awards were held before Arcane concluded. Nominations for the 74th ceremony will be released later in 2022.

It’s also been nominated in the Golden Reel Awards ⁠— set to be held on March 13 ⁠— for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing (Non-Theatrical Animation).

Thank you @ASIFAHollywood for the #AnnieAwards for Best TV/Media – General Audience for "When These Walls Come Tumbling Down" (Episode 6) ✨#Arcane pic.twitter.com/HKVQwFucOm — Arcane (@arcaneshow) March 13, 2022

Arcane was the most popular show on Netflix for a number of weeks following its three Act release, dominating global charts in a way not seen before for video game adaptations. It also boasts a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

After the nine-episode taster, Riot has also promised a second season is already in the works. No release date is set, although Riot CEO Nicolo Laurent did state it won’t be hitting the small screen in 2022.