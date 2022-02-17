Valkyrae breaks the internet with another Valorant Viper cosplay

Streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter shared her cosplay of Viper from Riot’s popular 5v5 shooter Valorant, and the internet loves it.

In the last two years, 100 Thieves co-owner and content creator Valkyrae has exploded to become one of the most-watched female streamers in the industry.

The streaming star who recently re-signed with YouTube Gaming in January has amassed over 3.6 million subscribers, and she’s showing no sign of slowing anytime soon.

Following a Valentine’s Day photoshoot with Bella Poarch that broke the internet, Valk is going for round two with an unbelievable cosplay of Viper.

In a tweet on February 17, Valkyrae blew fans away with her cosplay of Valorant’s toxic-centered agent.

At the time of writing, the tweet has been up for just over two hours and has already amassed an impressive 50,000 likes.

The outfit has caused quite the reaction from her community since she posted it, and they absolutely love it.

Even Riot Games’ very own music studio replied to Valkyrae’s tweet, questioning when a music video is coming.

Others from the streamer’s community couldn’t help but compliment how good it is. “You look amazing green queen,” said friend and fellow 100 Thieves creator Fusile.

“Viperaee! I love these shots of you,” added Natsumiii.

This isn’t the first time the popular streamer has cosplayed as Viper. In October 2020, Valkyrae dressed up as the Valorant agent for Halloween.

However, based on the social media reactions, it’s fair to say this outfit certainly tops the last one she did.