Phantom or Vandal: Which Valorant Rifle is best?

Published: 18/Dec/2020 15:18 Updated: 18/Dec/2020 15:19

by Andrew Amos
There’s a raging debate between Valorant players about what Rifle is better ⁠— the Phantom or the Vandal. Both cost 2,900 Creds, and seemingly serve the same purpose, but there’s distinct differences that make one better than the other.

The Phantom and the Vandal stand out as the two Rifles every Valorant player will end up buying. Both of them cost 2,900 Creds and you’ll see your teams pick them up in almost every buy round.

The debate about which one is better is yet to be decided. Vandal enthusiasts will tell you about the gun’s oneshot potential at all ranges, while Phantom fans will talk about its high fire rate. So, what should you be using? Let’s break it down.

Phantom vs Vandal: Weapon stats

Breaking down the stats of the Phantom or Vandal individually, they are both pretty similar. Although, there are two key differences that distinctly separate these weapons apart.

The first is their firing rate. The Phantom fires at 11 rounds per second, while the Vandal fires at a considerably slower 9.75 rounds per second. That means for every six bullets you fire with the Vandal, you’ll get nearly an extra shot out of the Phantom.

The second different is their one-shot capabilities. The Vandal is capable of killing anyone with a headshot, no matter the distance. The Phantom, however, can only do that in close distances ⁠— less than 15m. This means the Vandal is better for long-range fights.

Phantom Vandal
Cost 2,900 Creds 2,900 Creds
Fire Rate 11 rounds/sec
9.9 rounds/sec while zoomed		 9.75 rounds/sec
8.32 rounds/sec while zoomed
Magazine Capacity 30 25
Damage 39 body, 156 head, 33 leg at 0-15m
35 body, 140 head, 30 leg at 15-30m
31 body, 124 head, 20 leg at 30m+		 40 body, 160 head, 36 leg 0-50m
Wall Penetration Medium Medium

Phantom vs Vandal: Spray pattern

Phantom

The Phantom not only presents a silenced variant to the Rifles on offer, but it also sports a spray pattern that is considerably more predicable than its Vandal counterpart.

Despite having a kickback that requires a bit of recoil control, it is much easier. Combine this with its increased rate of fire and you’ll be able to spray down enemies with comparative ease.

Vandal

What the Vandal brings to the table in terms of its lethality across all ranges, it loses with its erratic spray pattern. After the first few bullets, the Vandal’s bullet spread springs up aggressively, making it extremely difficult to control.

Combine this with it’s reduced magazine size and it’s evident that this Rifle isn’t tailored to ‘spray and pray.’

Phantom vs Vandal: What’s the verdict?

The decision to use the Phantom or the Vandal really comes down to two factors. One, what are you more comfortable with? Secondly, where will you be positioned in the round, and what’s your goal?

If you are holding close angles, or are going to be taking short ranged fights, the Phantom outshines the Vandal in almost every way. It’s got a faster fire rate, while doing the same damage in close range. Its spray is also a lot easier to learn , as generally speaking you’ll just need to pull down with your mouse.

Conversely, if you are going to be holding longer angles, the Vandal will give you more bang for your buck. If you are a sharp shooter, you can take down anyone that runs through your line-of-sight with a single bullet. At range, you simply can’t do that with the Phantom.

If you are following the pros currently, you’ll notice a lot of them are using the Phantom over the Vandal. Team Liquid’s Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom and Cloud9’s Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo have both elected to stick with the Phantom. The higher fire rate is more valued than the one-shot capabilities of the Vandal, and the spray is super intuitive compared to the slightly jagged Vandal spray.

Valorant player at Reactor Site A on Bind.

At the end of the day, it comes down to what you are comfortable with for the most part. It’s not like you are choosing between the Marshal and the Operator

For the most part, players will benefit most from the Phantom. Given it’s higher fire rate, increased magazine size and capability to tame the recoil, this Rifle just about has the edge. With that said, this is an extremely close head-to-head. The Vandal does bring plenty of power to the table, but is let down by its erratic spray pattern.

Learning how both guns work is important though, so be sure to visit The Range and get used to using the Rifle duo, as they’ll be the guns you see most often laying around on your enemies’ dead bodies.

Riot will start building Valorant’s “exciting” Agent lore in Episode 2

Published: 18/Dec/2020 0:18

by Alan Bernal
Riot Games are going to reveal a lot more about Valorant’s mysterious backstories in 2021, finally giving players the lore they’ve been craving ever since the tactical shooter came out.

Valorant has been a massive hit for millions of players, and many of them have noticed recurring themes across maps as well as obscure references between multiple Agents hinting at a larger story within the game.

As to what that story could be is anyone’s guess outside of Riot. Luckily, the studio is planning to pull back the curtain on a lot of the game’s mysteries in the new year.

Creative Director David Nottingham gave more insights on how the company is planning to reveal more aspects of the game that have so far eluded the player base and how that could play into new maps and Agents in Episode 2.

omen cypher valorant
Riot Games
Expect to learn more about some of Valorant’s bigger mysteries like Omen’s origins.

“Next year, we are going to start to delve more into the world of Valorant,” Nottingham said.

“We will start to confirm some (but not all) of the theories around the epic conflict between Valorant and [REDACTED].”

This means getting more developments on characters like Omen and Phoenix, among others, while possibly teasing things to come in the future.

“We’ll start to explore deeper into Kingdom: What is this corporation? What’s with all the secretive bases and stuff?” Nottingham said. “… All along we will continue to bring you new maps (with epic backstories), new Agents (from places far flung….and closer to home), and other exciting new content that builds out and expands on the lore.”

haven valorant
Riot Games
We’ll soon learn more about Radianite and the Radiants / Agents that came as a result of it.

This will be a big step for the game. Like with League of Legends, Riot is known for its expansive backstories to their characters and the worlds they come from.

While a lot of players aren’t exactly invested in the intricate narratives behind Valorant, advancements in the plotlines could reveal more about what’s to come later down the road.

We already know Riot likes to tease Agents in their Battle Pass, and with more facets of the game opening up to speculation, there’s going to be a lot more to unpack for eagle-eyed players.