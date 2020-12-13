Logo
ScreaM explains why the Phantom is his go-to rifle in Valorant

Published: 13/Dec/2020 22:58

by Julian Young
Valorant Phantom With Logo
Riot Games

Players have argued over whether the Phantom or Vandal is the better weapon in Valorant since the game’s release, and now pro player ScreaM has weighed in on the debate, revealing his choice when it comes to the game’s infamous Rifles.

Since Valorant’s release, the Phantom and Vandal have become two of the game’s most iconic and popular weapons. Because they are both Rifle-class weapons, players naturally lock horns over which option is the best in that category.

Both weapons cost 2,900 Credits to obtain and offer a solid selection of DPS, accuracy, and rate of fire. The Vandal boasts a better range, but the Phantom comes equipped with a silencer, making it perfect for sneaky engagements.

While every player has developed their own preference towards one or the other, Valorant pro ScreaM revealed that he prefers the Phantom in an AMA video posted to his channel.

In the Q&A session, the pro player for Team Liquid was asked whether he preferred the Vandal or Phantom, and why. After hearing the question, ScreaM laughed and remarked “It’s a hard question man.”

“Seriously Phantom, I think it’s a better weapon,” he answered, explaining that the Phantom is the more efficient weapon and has an important edge over its counterpart: if you miss a shot or two with the Phantom you can still recover, but the Vandal is not as forgiving.

ScreaM confirmed he’ll use either weapon depending on the situation, and who he’s playing with, so like many players, he understands choosing between the two can be a personal decision.

“Overall, I think [the] Phantom is better,” he decided. “The only thing [the] Vandal is better at is long-range.”

Despite having an advantage in long-range encounters, ScreaM said he thinks the Phantom is the better Rifle in every other category, hence why he chose it over the Vandal.

Regardless of input from professional players and content creators, the debate over which of these two weapons is the king continues. Riot Games has confirmed that even they are keeping an eye on the balance between the two weapons to make sure one doesn’t end up outshining the other.

ScreaM has shared his thoughts and for him, the Phantom is clearly the winner. That is high praise coming from a professional player, and it might just be worth checking out the Phantom again if you’ve been a Vandal supporter so far.

Insanely rare Charizard Pokemon card sells for record-breaking $350,000

Published: 13/Dec/2020 22:43

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Charizard Pokemon Trading Card Game 1999.
PWCC / Ebay

A rare shadowless Charizard from the Pokemon Trading Card Game broke world records after being sold at auction for a mind-blowing $350k. The collectible was a 1st Edition from the 1999 Base Set.

Despite releasing decades ago, the Pokemon TCG has seen a major explosion in value in 2020. Items once traded away for nothing on school playgrounds can now sell for as much as a sports car.

A Charizard card from 1999 broke records on December 12 when it sold for an astonishing $350k – making it the highest price anyone has ever paid for the Gen I Fire-type ‘mon.

Screenshot of rare Charizard Pokemon card selling for $350k at auction.
Ebay
The rare 1999 Pokemon card sold for as much as a house at the December auction.

Charizard Pokemon card breaks records at auction

As any child of the 90s can attest to, Charizard was king when it came to the item that every kid wanted in their collection. Over two decades later, that remains true as the Fire-type continues to melt records.

On December 12, eBay bidders duked it out at a PWCC auction until the winner paid over $350,000 to take the card home. The rare Charizard was rated a Gem Mint 10 in quality by top grading company PSA.

It should also be pointed out that the collectible was not only from the highly sought after 1999 Base Set, but it also featured a 1st Edition stamp and was shadowless – which is extremely rare.

Former rapper Logic paid $226k for the same type of card in October. And now only two months later, it has sold for $350k which is roughly a jaw-dropping 55% increase in just 60 days. 

The owner who sold the item is actually a Pokemon fan who bought the Charizard in 2009 for $700. In an Instagram post, the seller explained, “When I bought it in 2009, it wasn’t because I saw it as an investment but because I felt like it was a trophy to commemorate my entire childhood.”

The iconic 1999 Charizard is now reportedly one of the highest valued Pokemon cards of all time. Due to many Base Sets being destroyed over the years, it’s highly unlikely that many more exist, especially at that quality.

Since 2018, TCG prices have been skyrocketing. However in 2020 it has exploded. With the series’ 25th anniversary just around the corner, it’s anybody’s guess if the boom will be slowing down anytime soon.