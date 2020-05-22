Valorant weapon guide: Damage stats for all guns

There are 17 different weapons to play with in Valorant and knowing which one is the most powerful for your play style could give you the edge in gunfights.
Riot Games’ first-person shooter was made available in a closed beta version on April 7, meaning only a select few have been able to access the game since its release, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of curious gamers from jumping on Twitch to get to know the feel of the fresh experience.
Just like League of Legends, fans are hoping this new project really becomes a staple in the competitive market of video games, seemingly destined for esports success in the future. However, you don’t have to look too far into the future for weapon stats – because we’ve compiled a list of them right here to help you out.
Much has been said about the strongest main guns and sidearms already, with the community torn between both the Vandal and Phantom, both of which are rifles.
So, let’s take a look through the damage stats for all of them so you can make your own mind up – focusing on each type of weapon one-by-one.
These include: sidearms, submachine guns, shotguns, rifles, and heavy machine guns.
Valorant weapon damage stats
For each of the tables, they will tell you the rate of fire in the stats section, as well as wall penetration, along with damage stats for no armor, light armor, and heavy armor – for each part of the enemy’s body you hit.
Sidearms
Damage, prices, stats vs armor
In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for Classic, Shorty, Frenzy, Ghost, and Sheriff.
The first number is without armor, the second with light armor, and the third with heavy armor.
|Weapon
|Price
|Stats (Penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and Arms
|Dropoff distance
|Classic
|Free
|6.75/2.22 (Low)
|78 | 66
|26 | 22
|22 | 18
|30m
|Shorty
|200
|3.3 (Low)
|36 | 24 | 9
|12 | 8 | 3
|10 | 6 | 2
|9-15m
|Frenzy
|400
|10 (Low)
|78 | 63
|26 | 21
|22 | 17
|20m
|Ghost
|500
|6.75 (Medium)
|105 | 88
|33 | 25
|26 | 21
|30m
|Sheriff
|800
|4 (High)
|160 | 145
|55 | 50
|47 | 43
|30m
SMGs
Damage, prices, stats vs armor
In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for the Stinger and Spectre.
|Weapon
|Price
|Stats (Penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and Arms
|Dropoff distance
|Stinger
|1000
|18/4 (Low)
|67 | 62
|27 | 25
|23 | 21
|20m
|Spectre
|1600
|13.33 (Medium)
|78 | 66
|26 | 22
|22 | 18
|20m
Shotguns
Damage, prices, stats vs armor
In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for the Bucky and Judge.
|Weapon
|Price
|Stats (Penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and Arms
|Dropoff distance
|Bucky
|900
|1.1 (Low)
|44 | 34 | 18
|22 | 17 | 9
|19 | 14 | 8
|8-12m
|Judge
|1500
|3.5 (Medium)
|34 | 26 | 20
|17 | 13 | 10
|14 | 11 | 9
|10-15m
Rifles
Damage, prices, stats vs armor
In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for the Bulldog, Guardian, Phantom, and Vandal.
|Weapon
|Price
|Stats (Penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and Arms
|Dropoff distance
|Bulldog
|2100
|9.15 /4 (Medium)
|116
|35
|30
|N/A
|Guardian
|2700
|6.5 (Medium)
|195
|65
|49
|N/A
|Phantom
|2900
|11/9.9 (Medium)
|156 | 140 | 124
|39 | 35 | 31
|33 | 30 | 26
|15-30m
|Vandal
|2900
|9.25/8.32 (Medium)
|156
|39
|33
|N/A
Snipers
Damage, prices, stats vs armor
In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for the Marshal and Operator.
|Weapon
|Price
|Stats (Penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and Arms
|Dropoff distance
|Marshal
|1100
|1.5 / 1.2 (Medium)
|202
|101
|85
|N/A
|Operator
|4500
|0.75 / 0.75 (High)
|255
|150
|127
|N/A
Heavy weapons
Damage, prices, stats vs armor
In the table below, you can see the complete and latest damage stats for Ares and Odin.
|Weapon
|Price
|Stats (Penetration)
|Head
|Body
|Legs and Arms
|Dropoff distance
|Ares
|1700
|10/13 (High)
|72 | 67
|30 | 28
|25 | 23
|30m
|Odin
|3200
|12/15.6 (High)
|95 | 77
|38 | 31
|32 | 26
|30m
So, there you have it! Those are the damage stats for every gun in Valorant. Now you know what you know, you should be able to jump right into the game with a good idea of which one to buy, when the opportunity arises.
