 TenZ finds strange Valorant mechanic that ends Phantom vs Vandal debate - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

TenZ finds strange Valorant mechanic that ends Phantom vs Vandal debate

Published: 18/Nov/2020 0:18 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 1:00

by Alan Bernal
Arctic Invitational / Riot Games / Dexerto

Share

The debate on whether to use the Vandal or the Phantom in Valorant is effectively over for Cloud9 ace Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo after he saw that the latter can easily kill while moving.

Unlike counter-strafing, which lets players pull off quick stop-and-move kills, TenZ was made aware of the Phantom’s incredible accuracy while moving at a “full running sprint.”

“(I was playing against a pro team) and I swear that I got running-Phantom’d so many times that I actually tried doing it myself,” he explained. “And it actually works really well. But it’s at a certain distance where it’s actually viable.”

There has been a ton of talk among the Valorant community of instances where running headshots were happening at a surprising rate. And TenZ was equally shocked to see that it was easily reproducible in the game.

The Cloud9 pro thought he was accustomed to CS:GO’s shooting mechanics that makes hitting a player unrealistic if you’re moving, in most cases. That isn’t the situation with Valorant, however, since the Phantom gets good shots off at 5-10m away, according to TenZ.

“I like the Phantom way better than the Vandal now, I’ve joined the dark side,” he said. “This gun is just, honestly, way better. One thing that you can do with the Phantom that you can’t do with the Vandal (is get a kill while) full running sprint.”

The important distinction to make is that the Phantom gets really inaccurate while moving, like most of Valorant’s arsenal; however, at a certain distance, the spray generally remains in the local vicinity of where you want to shoot, which makes running while spraying a lot more forgivable.

“I’m actually going to (use this) until Riot pulls their s**t together and make it so you shouldn’t be able to running spray consistently. I feel like you should be able to running spray every once in a while,” TenZ added, astonished.

The C9 star has his pros & cons for the Vandal and Phantom, but this mechanic seems to have pushed the scale over in favor of the silenced-rifle.

It’s unclear if the Valorant devs made this an intentional and distinct feature to the Phantom. But until there’s a significant change, TenZ has his preferred pick between the two.

Pokemon

Pokemon player brings Diamond & Pearl to Super Mario Galaxy with epic mod

Published: 18/Nov/2020 0:53

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: RiazorMC / Game Freak

Share

Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

A talented artist wowed the Pokemon community when they recreated Diamond & Pearl in Super Mario Galaxy. The epic crossover reimagines the Sinnoh region like never before and is truly out of this world.

The Pokemon franchise entered its fourth generation with the debut of Diamond & Pearl in 2007. The RPG introduced players to the Sinnoh Region for the very first time.

Despite releasing over a decade ago, the Nintendo DS title is loved by the community. One fan celebrated the game by remaking it in HD using Super Mario Galaxy.

Screenshot of Pokemon Diamond & Pearl mod in Super Mario Galaxy.
YouTube: RiazorMC / Game Freak
A Pokemon fan recreated Diamond & Pearl in Super Mario Galaxy.

Pokemon fan brings Diamond & Pearl to Super Mario Galaxy

Over the last three years, Pokemon fans have desperately been wanting Game Freak to remake the Gen IV RPG. A creative fan took things into their own hands and reimagined the DS title using mods in Super Mario Galaxy.

Popular modder ‘RiazorMC’ shared their mind-blowing creation on their YouTube channel. The November 14 video shows Nintendo’s lovable Italian plumber mascot exploring and running around an HD version of Diamond & Pearl’s region.

Incredibly, the artist has basically recreated the entire Sinnoh region. From Twinleaf Town to Route 223, Mario dashes across the Gen IV map until reaching the Pokemon League to claim their star for becoming Champion.

Impressively, Riazor has faithfully kept the DS title’s retro graphics while turning it into an HD landscape. Not only does the mod faithfully capture iconic locations, but Mario is even able to walk through caves and swim up waterfalls.

As the community continue to wait desperately for Game Freak to re-make Diamond & Pearl, we have mods like this to give us a taste of what it could be like to one day revisit Sinnoh on the Nintendo Switch.

In 2021, Pokemon is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary. While nothing has been announced yet by the Japanese developer, fans are still holding out hope that we will possibly get a remake of the beloved DS release.