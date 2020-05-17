Logo
Valorant

How to use the Vandal: Valorant weapon guide

Published: 17/May/2020 18:19 Updated: 14/Dec/2020 16:30

by Andy Williams
Riot Games / Dexerto

The Vandal is one of the most versatile weapons in Valorant, but just how do you become a master of wielding the rifle? We break down everything you need to know about the weapon.

Valorant is complete with weapons from various classifications, to support an array of playstyles. With 17 different guns to choose from in six different categories, what dictates which weapon you should buy?

Then there’s the discussion of which 2900 Credit weapon to buy: the Phantom or Vandal; which should be a bit more clear after reading.

In this guide, we’ll cover the Vandal – arguably Valorant’s most lethal weapon – and give you all of the intel you need to wreak havoc on the battlefield.

What is the Vandal?

The Vandal is one of four Rifles in Valorant. As the joint most expensive Rifle (more on the Phantom here), you will have to reserve sufficient Credits to make this part of your Agent’s rig.

At a glance, the Vandal offers a 25-round magazine with a fully-automatic fire mode. While on paper, the weapon is must-have, there is plenty to consider if you want to perfect your craft and earn those all-important frags.

Vandal’s damage stats

Unlike some other weapons in the game, the Vandal’s damage statistics are not dependent on range. Meaning that if you hit someone at point-blank or on the other side of C-Long on Haven, you’re going to deal just as much damage.

One bullet to your opponent’s head (156 damage) is sufficient to land you a kill with the Vandal, irrespective of what grade armor they’re wearing.

Although, landing your shots on the below the head is where the Vandal will cost you. If your opposite number is equipped with Heavy Shields (150 HP), then you’ll need to land four body shots to deal the same damage as a headshot… All of the weapon’s essential info is summarized below.

Vandal’s spray pattern

The Vandal possesses one of the most erratic spray patterns in the game. After the first two bullets, the weapon barrel immediately kicks up. After the fifth bullet, the barrel begins to move laterally — this is where it becomes especially tough to control.

After a certain threshold (around nine bullets in), the Vandal kicks to the left and then to the right. Pay attention to the smaller target on the left-hand side, which provides a tracer of the weapon’s full recoil.

To compensate, a pro tip here is to follow the sway of the barrel out the corner of your eye and move your mouse in the opposite direction to keep your bullets locked onto your target.

When to buy the Vandal

At 2,900 Creds, the Vandal is the go-to weapon for a standard buy round. Providing you have the Credits, its versatility at both short-medium and long ranges will allow you to cover all areas of the map with ease.

If your team is strapped for cash but you’re looking to force buy against your opponents, a Vandal is not the weapon for you. Given its relative expense compared with other weapons, the risk of granting your players one of the best weapons in the game far outweighs the potential reward of doing some damage (or at best clutching the round) — save this for the pros!

Best Agent to use the Vandal

Given how difficult it is to master the Vandal’s spray pattern, it’d be wise to play more conservatively. So with that in mind, Sage should be the Agent playing with the most passive playstyle (given that you want her alive in the late stages of a round).

With that said, the Vandal’s lethality at any range means that if you are a sharp shot, you can get away with entry fragging with the Vandal — yes, we’re talking to you Duelists out there.

Valorant's Sage.
Riot Games / Dexerto
Healers are vital in the latter portions of a round, so would generally adopt more of a passive approach.

Vandal tactics

So what does all this mean? Well we’ve touched on how difficult it is to control and the Agents that are arguably most suited to use a Vandal, but just how should you be using it?

Short bursts are where the Vandal is most effective, so keep your distance and try your best to maintain solid crosshair placement (anticipating where the enemy’s head will be) as you navigate your way around the map.

One thing to bear in mind here is if you prefer to lurk your way through rounds and get behind enemy lines, the Vandal is most definitely not for you — a silenced weapon like the Phantom might be calling you here.

Cyberpunk 2077

How to get Cyberpunk 2077’s best katana

Published: 21/Dec/2020 16:50

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 best Katana
CD Projekt

The Satori katana is one of the strongest weapons in Cyberpunk 2077, but it is incredibly easy to miss. However, some savvy players have discovered an exploit that enables you to claim this powerful sword after the opening act. Here’s how it works.

Melee builds are some of the most devastatingly powerful in Cyberpunk 2077 thanks to their incredible attack speed, general mobility, and ludicrous critical hit chance. Due to this, the katana has become one of the most popular weapons. However, if you wish to be the most powerful sci-fi samurai Night City has ever seen, then you’ll want to get your hands on the Satori katana. 

This Legendary sword has the highest critical multiplier in the entire game, enabling players to kill enemies with just one lethal slice. Even Cyberpunk’s toughest foes will cower as you slice and dice them. Whether you’re a dedicated melee-focused build or just wanting to see how powerful the katana is, this guide will show you how to add the Satori to your collection. 

How to get Cyberpunk 2077’s best katana

CD Projekt Red
The Satori offers incredible amounts of crit chance.

Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City is brimming with all kinds of deadly weaponry that V can use in their fight against Arasaka, but the Satori blade is incredibly easy to miss the first time around. This legendary katana is located at the very top of Konpeki Plaza and is obtainable during The Heist mission. 

If you failed to get the Satori during the game’s prologue, then you’ll want to use either of the methods below. Before we begin, make sure V is equipped with the Reinforced Tendons (double jump) and Kerenzikov implant (slows down time). These handy Cyberware mods can be fitted at any Ripperdoc, so make sure you do this before attempting any of the methods below. 

After you’ve obtained both implants, simply fast travel over to California & Cartwright, which is directly southwest of Watson. Head over to the Drop Point on the left side of the map and dive into the water. Swim around the Konpeki Plaza wall and climb ashore. Once you’ve done that, follow either of the two methods below. 

Fastest method

Cyberpunk 2077 glitch
CD Projekt / TagBackTV
If you’ve done the weapon switch glitch, your screen should look like the above.

The quickest way to claim the best katana can be pretty difficult to nail down, but if you get the movements right, you’ll be using the Satori in a matter of minutes. 

In order to grab this powerful sword for yourself, you’ll first need to do the following:  

  1. Head around to the left side of the Konpeki Plaza.
  2. Walk up to the third pillar.
  3. Change the time of day to later in the evening.
  4. Equip a katana.
  5. Position your camera so that you’re looking directly up the pillar.
  6. Cycle the katana with Alt and scrolling down on the mouse wheel, or Y /Triangle on controller.

If pulled off correctly, your katana will disappear from your view. Simply mash the left mouse button/trigger button as fast as you can. This will cause V to fly up the side of the building, enabling you to claim the Satori at the top. 

With the Satori in hand, it’s time to plunge into the ocean below. Doing this can take a few tries, so make sure you save before taking the leap of faith. In order to land into the ocean below, simply head over to the right of the helipad and activate the Kerenzikov ability. 

To do this, simply aim down your gun’s sights, hit the dodge button, and let go of the aim button. Doing this will give V insane amounts of movement speed, so use this technique and combine it with a jump to land in the ocean below. 

Most reliable method

Cyberpunk 2077 car
CD Projekt / TagBackTV
You can also use this exploit to glitch through other buildings in Night City.

If you’re struggling with the mechanics of the first method, then you’ll want to use this one instead. It takes a little more time but it much easier. 

  1. Head around to the left side of the Konpeki Plaza.
  2. Call a car to your position.
  3. Park the car as close as you can to Konpeki Plaza’s main entrance, while still being able to exit the vehicle on the left.
  4. Get out of the car.

This can take a few goes to get right, but if done correctly, you’ll be able to glitch yourself through the door and into the building. Once inside, simply make your way to the top and using the double jump from the Reinforced Tendons. 

Once you’ve reached the top and claimed the Satori, simply use the Kerenzikov technique above to return to the ground. 

So there you have it, two ways you can get your hands on the best katana in Cyberpunk 2077.