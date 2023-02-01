FaZe announce new Valorant roster hours before NA Challengers debut

FaZe Clan have announced its Valorant lineup for the North American Challengers League just hours before the team is set to play its first match of the season.

FaZe is the last North American Challengers team to announce its Valorant roster, releasing a short animated video with the players’ names over five agents. The team has kept almost the same roster from 2022, with Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty, Quan ‘dicey’ Tran, Phat ‘supamen’ Le and Kevin ‘poised’ Ngo returning. Daniel ‘Rossy’ Abedrabbo is the only new face in the lineup.

The organization revealed the roster about three hours before it is set to take on G2 Esports in the first match of Challengers Split 1. On Twitter, FaZe seemed to acknowledge how late the announcement was and teased that it had forgotten to announce something shortly before revealing the roster.

Before the announcement, only babybay and poised were listed as starting players as the organization announced on September April 27 that supamen, dicey and Xavier ‘flyuh’ Carlson were looking for new offers for the 2023 season.

The new addition to FaZe, former TSM and Immortals player Rossy, was a late signing as he was competing for The Nation, an unsigned team, in the Challengers Open Qualifiers just a few weeks ago.

The team also has a new coach in Michael ‘Mas’ Smith, who was hired by FaZe as an analyst halfway through the 2022 season.

FaZe will be looking to improve on a relatively successful 2022 season. The team placed in the top three in VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers and in NA Last Chance Qualifier for Valorant Champions 2022.

The organization has yet to qualify for an international event in Valorant and was not selected as a partner in Riot Games’ Americas league.

FaZe Clan’s new Valorant roster: