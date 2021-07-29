Craziest Valorant Comebacks So Far…

As the professional Valorant scene continues to blossom, we take a look at some of the craziest VCT comebacks we’ve seen so far, including the epic turnarounds from Team Liquid and NUTURN.

When it comes to the Valorant Champions Tour, nothing is set in stone. We’ve seen the likes of gaming behemoths G2 Esports struggle to obtain VCT glory, while underdog teams like NUTURN and Acend are the ones snatching the crown.

From Team Liquid taking down an apparently unstoppable Fnatic to NUTURN defeating NA’s dominant V1, we’ve got some of the most mind-boggling comebacks right here.

