Logan Paul branded a “clout chaser” by Paddy Pimblett ahead of UFC London

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

UFC star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett accused Logan Paul of “clout chasing” him over a fight after the social media phenom accused him of the same thing previously.

After getting involved with the world of boxing, Logan Paul hasn’t been shy in letting everyone know that he’d been interested in going back to his roots and training in Mixed Martial Arts.

The imPaulsive podcast host has a background in amateur wrestling, and has spoken openly about one day fighting in the UFC. He’s even gotten positive noises from Dana White about the possibility of that happening.

In fact, Logan has even picked out his dream opponent – Liverpool’s own Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett. Though, the Scouser isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to striking back at Logan’s call-outs.

Paddy Pimblett hits back at Logan Paul’s UFC call out

Ahead of UFC’s Fight Night in London on July 23, Pimblett was quizzed about his ongoing feud with Logan and how he’s taken to be called out by the YouTube star.

“I just start giggling, it made my night,” the Scouse MMA star said. “A couple of months ago he messaged me calling me a clout chaser, and who is the clout chaser now son? Who is clout chasing who?”

‘The Baddy’ also touched on the possibility of the pair squaring off inside the cage, which Logan has suggested he wants to happen. “Everyone knows what I would do to him, like, he’s wrestled in high school. I have a division one wrestler come over from the US. He comes in and wrestles with me, I wrestle with better people. He wouldn’t be able to take me down. I’d put him on his back.”

While he’s not the most renowned striker in the UFC, Pimblett also backed himself in the stand-up game. “I can’t wait to elbow his face in,” he concluded.

Even though there has been plenty of interest in seeing the pair fight, it’s probably not going to happen any time soon – if at all. UFC President Dana White admitted that he’s not against having Logan in the MMA promotion, but it’s not something he’s considered when making fights.

Like most things with Logan’s fighting career, it remains a case of wait and see if anything comes from it.