Dana White finally gives update on Logan Paul’s UFC ambitions

Connor Bennett . 1 hour ago

UFC boss Dana White has not ruled out the possibility of Logan Paul fighting inside the Octagon, but admitted it’s something he’s not really thinking about.

When Logan Paul first swapped his YouTube channel for boxing, he made plenty of plans to conquer the sweet science and become a household name. Though, things have changed since his loss to KSI back in 2019.

Logan has boxed again since that defeat, scoring an exhibition draw with Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, but he’s set his sights on other sports too. After impressing at WrestleMania, the Maverick has signed a deal with the WWE, but he doesn’t just want to stick to professional wrestling.

The social media star wants to revisit his amateur wrestling roots by getting involved with the UFC, and has gotten positive responses from Dana White. Though, the UFC boss isn’t actively trying to make fights for him at this stage.

Dana White won’t rule out Logan Paul in the UFC

Following the UFC’s Fight Night event on Long Island on July 16, the UFC president was quizzed about Logan’s links to the MMA promotion and if there has been any progress on that front.

“I like Logan Paul but I just don’t see… I would never say never that ‘oh I would never do that’ but literally every Tuesday I go into matchmaking and we don’t talk about that kind of stuff,” White said, shaking his head throughout.

While he was quizzed on potential future fights for other fighters, Dana wasn’t asked any follow-ups on Logan’s situation and left it alone.

When it comes to getting inside the cage, Logan has let it be known that he’d like to fight Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett – and there has been some interest from other fighters in wanting to see that happen.

Given White’s answer on the subject, it seems unlikely that we’ll see Logan in the Octagon anytime soon, but as Dana says, never say never.