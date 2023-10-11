Dillon Danis threatens to choke Logan Paul mid-fight after Conor McGregor advice

Dillon Danis has threatened to break boxing rules and ‘choke’ Logan Paul out during their fight amid advice from Conor McGregor to break his leg too.

The beef between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis always been pretty heated, however, things have certainly gone up a notch ever since they agreed to fight on October 14.

Amid a lawsuit from Logan’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, the former UFC fighter threatened to not show up for the fight before claiming that it was all part of the promotion. Danis has since traveled to the UK, but he doesn’t have much of a team with him.

There had been talk that he’d work with Conor McGregor in the build-up to the fight with Logan, seeing as they’re longtime training partners, and while that hasn’t been the case, the Irish UFC legend has been showing his support from afar.

Dillon Danis says he might choke out Logan Paul mid-fight

In fact, McGregor urged Danis to “break” Logan’s leg by wrestling him down into an MMA guard, which, would see him get disqualified in a boxing match.

He doesn’t seem too concerned by that, however. “I think people pick Logan because they’ve never seen me box and in my MMA fights my boxing didn’t look that good and I’m pulling guard and s*it like that. But I have a lot of ways to win. He only has one way. He may get choked unconscious, we’ll see,” the former UFC fighter told YouTuber Fred Talks Fighting upon arriving in the UK.

Danis was pressed on the fact that he’d be disqualified if he did do that, however, but he again didn’t seem too fussed. “Who’s going to stop me?” he asked.

A disqualification would see him lose some, if not all, of his fight purse – which Logan has already claimed he’ll need to fight the lawsuits being pushed against him.

It would certainly create a moment in YouTube boxing history too, but who knows what’ll happen.