xQc returns to Twitch throne in July despite declining viewership

After a couple of months of being second to the throne, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is back to being the king of Twitch. The French-Canadian juicer smashed the competition in July 2022, even while facing declining viewership himself.

It’s been a couple of months since we’ve seen him on top, but it was only a matter of time until xQc returned to the Twitch throne. While some stars pip him at the post with mega events, no one can match the juicer’s consistency to pull in millions of viewers.

xQc found himself in clear air in July 2022, posting nearly double the hours watched compared to second place with 18.4 million.

This was still a decline of around 11.6% from his June numbers. He streamed less compared to the previous month, due to a number of technical issues plaguing him across July. The numbers are impressive regardless.

In a surprising twist, former FPS pro Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik was second for the month with 9.77 million hours watched ⁠⁠— all thanks to his watch parties for Valorant Masters Copenhagen. His streams helped Valorant secure second place in the most-watched games for July.

The official ESL CS:GO account took third place with 9.64 million with hundreds of thousands tuning in for IEM Cologne 2022. They held the highest peak viewership of any channel for the month with 490,988 during the five-game epic final between FaZe Clan and Natus Vincere.

Twitch: xQc xQc has reclaimed his place on Twitch’s throne in July 2022.

The rest of the list features some very familiar names, even if some mainstays took hits along the way. Japanese streamer Chikara ‘fps_shaka’ Kawakami and Spanish sensation Ibai ‘ibai’ Llanos had drastic falls in their viewership to 6.76 and 6.74 million respectively ⁠— the latter was expected after his record-breaking June performance.

Adin Ross skyrocketed into sixth with 8.18 million hours watched, while Brazilian duo Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Chiqueta and Victor ‘Coringa’ Augusto finished in fourth and fifth respectively with 9.61 million and 8.38 million.

Falling out of the top 10 was Asmongold, who suffered a 65.6% decline in viewership after taking a break during the month. Auronplay had a similar fate with a 56.3% decrease. ROSHTEIN and eliasn97 also fell just outside single digits.

You can find the top 10 most watched Twitch streamers for July 2022 below.

Top 10 most watched Twitch streamers in July 2022

Ranked by hours watched.