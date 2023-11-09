xQc admits he should have “retired” two years ago despite $100M Kick deal

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel thinks he should have “retired” two years ago even though he signed a massive $100M deal to broadcast on Kick.

xQc is one of the biggest names in the streaming world with millions of followers across multiple platforms and he’s made a fortune in the process.

After being suspended from the Overwatch League and ultimately leaving esports behind, the Winston main went full-time on Twitch where the French Canadian has become the face of live streaming.

Despite his overwhelming success and even becoming $100M richer in the form of a non-exclusive Kick deal, Lengyel recently revealed that he actually thinks he should have retired two years ago.

xQc regrets not retiring from streaming back in 2021

In a Twitch stream, xQc started talking about turning 30 in a couple of years and how he could have ended his career for good, but decided not to.

“Here’s a very hot take, looking back, I should have probably retired two years ago,” he said. “Now I’m probably never going to retire, but looking back, I can definitely tell you I should have retired two years ago.”

These comments echoed remarks that the streaming sensation made back during an appearance on the CouRage and Nadeshot Show a few years ago where he revealed he could retire right there and then.

However, he explained that he would hang up his headset for good once he no longer enjoys streaming.

“If I don’t have the passion, how can I translate that passion to people? I don’t want to make them watch something that I don’t feel like doing,” Lengyel noted. “It’s almost like I’m scamming people.”

Interestingly, xQc’s new remarks about how he will never retire run in contrast to these older comments. It’s unclear if he still feels as strongly about streaming as he once did or if the cold hard cash has made it all worth it.

