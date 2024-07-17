Twitch and Kick streaming sensation Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel says he was banned from Valorant after calling his teammate an offensive word.

xQc is no stranger to causing controversy with his trash talk and revealed that Riot Games took action against his Valorant account for comments he made about another player.

As a former Overwatch pro, xQc found himself in hot water early on in the OWL’s lifespan when he was suspended for making remarks about a rival’s sexuality.

Fast forward a few years later and Lengyel has become one of the biggest names in the world of streaming, having signed a lucrative $100M contract with Kick.

While Lengyel may be one of the most popular creators on the internet, he’s still not one to shy away from trash talk and on a July 17 stream, explained how his words caused some backlash in Riot’s tactical FPS Valorant.

“I got chat banned from Valorant because I said the R-word,” the French Canadian revealed. “But I got unbanned.”

According to xQc, one of the players had a lisp and started talking smack, resulting in Lengyel firing right back, taking aim at his teammate’s condition.

“I replied saying, ‘I would rather that and sound like a f**king…’ and I said the R-word,” he laughed.

This is hardly the first game xQc has found himself banned in. In 2022, he was banned from the GTA RP server ‘NoPixel’ after getting caught spamming 911 pings in-game.

Back in April of 2024, he was banned from a DayZ server just because he was a streamer.

Despite the bans, xQc isn’t afraid to report others either, regardless of whether or not it’s deserved. In May, he admitted to falsely reporting a League of Legends player and was baffled when he found out his report resulted in a ban.