xQc explains why he was forced to abruptly end stream after viewers left in the dark

Emma Hill . 3 hours ago

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has had yet another abrupt ending to a stream, after his session was ruined when his broadcast suddenly cut out due to a power outage.

Streamers heavily depend on great game quality and internet connection for their careers. If not, it can be highly disruptive to their stream and makes it all the more difficult to keep their viewers entertained.

It’s a problem that even the most popular content creators have encountered. It can also be particularly enraging when a streamer is in the middle of an intense playthrough as was the case with Dr Disrespect.

xQc is no stranger to such issues either, and couldn’t escape from infuriating technical issues which ended up derailing his July 5 livestream.

xQc’s Twitch stream brought to sudden end

On July 6, xQc was in the middle of playing a game of PAYDAY 2 with his friends. All was well until 5 hours and 44 minutes into his livestream his connection cut out leaving viewers confused.

Given how xQc’s livestreams can run for as long as up to 12 hours or more a day, fans were left puzzled by the unexpected ending.

However, he later took to Twitter to explain that his “power went out” and that his computer was “bugging out for no reason.”