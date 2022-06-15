How to watch IEM Cologne 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

IEM Cologne 2022 is one of the most storied events on the Counter-Strike calendar. 24 teams will descend on the Lanxess-Arena to duke it out for $1,000,000 in prize money and the prestigious title, and you can follow all the action right here.

As far as trophies go in Counter-Strike, the IEM Cologne title is always one players are chasing. It might not be a Major, but it has a near-equal level of prestige as a permanent fixture on the yearly calendar.

In 2022, the competition will be fierce as the power rankings have blown wide open. With no one dominant force on stage so far early in the year, the title is anyone’s for the taking. It makes this year’s edition just that bit more special.

Advertisement

Follow along with the IEM Cologne 2022 action with the latest schedule and results, as well as the streams to watch, right here.

Contents

IEM Cologne 2022: stream

IEM Cologne 2022 will be streamed live on the official ESL CS:GO Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience. Some games will feature on the second and third channels, so keep an eye out if the game you want to watch isn’t on the main stream.

Miss any of the action? You can catch up with VODs on the ESL Archives YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

IEM Cologne 2022: schedule & format

IEM Cologne 2022 takes place from July 5 to July 17, 2022. The competition will be split up across three stages.

Advertisement

The Play-In Stage will seed the bottom 16 teams against each other for eight spots in the main event. The top eight from there will join the remaining eight sides in the Group Stage, which will follow the GSL format across two groups.

The top three from each group will progress to the Playoffs, with the first seeds earning a bye into the semifinals. From there, it’ll be single-elimination until a winner is crowned.

We will update you with the full schedule once it’s released.

IEM Cologne 2022: All qualified teams

24 teams have qualified for IEM Cologne 2022. Big names like recent Major winners FaZe Clan and Natus Vincere top the list, but emerging squads like the new-look ENCE and a resurging BIG will keep things interesting.

Advertisement

You can find the full team list for IEM Cologne 2022 below including all the players on each roster.