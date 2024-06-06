xQc reveals why he’s not in MrBeast’s “biggest YouTube video yet”

YouTube’s most-subscribed creator, MrBeast, assembled the internet’s biggest stars for his most epic video of all time, but Twitch icon xQc wasn’t there. Here’s why.

MrBeast’s “biggest video yet” is arriving on July 13 and will feature the likes of Pokimane, Kai Cenat, Logan Paul, Ludwig, and more.

Despite the immense hype for the video, one major name absent from the event is Twitch and Kick superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel.

Lengyel is a mammoth name in the streaming industry, having signed a highly lucrative $100M deal with Kick, but it turns out the French Canadian wasn’t asked to participate in MrBeast’s video.

During a June 6 broadcast, xQc was asked about the event and if MrBeast’s team ahd reached out to him to participate.

“’Did you get invited to the MrBeast video?’ I did not,” the former Overwatch pro responded to chat. “No problem, I don’t give a f**k.”

Following this, xQc pulled up a photo of the video’s cast to see how many of the creators in the upcoming event he could recognize. He was able to get quite a lot of them right, but his chat continued to ask why he wasn’t involved.

“I wouldn’t mind being part of it,” Lengyel admitted. “But guys, I heard a quote the other day from a guy, I think his name is Duke, and he said, ‘If you weren’t invited, don’t ask to go.’ Chat, don’t ask to go.”

The quote in question is from YouTuber Duke Dennis, and clearly xQc shares the same sentiment when it comes to being involved in events and didn’t want to reach out to MrBeast to join in on his video.

That said, there’s no ill will towards the two, and xQc says he plans to watch the epic video once it debuts in July.

There are plenty of other big names who weren’t involved in the video either, such as Amouranth, Jake Paul, Dr Disrespect, Ninja, and TimTheTatman. Should MrBeast ever do a sequel to his “biggest video yet,” he’ll certainly have no shortage of creators to choose from.